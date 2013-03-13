FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near two-week high on euro zone concerns
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
March 13, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near two-week high on euro zone concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed
on Wednesday, holding near a two-week high hit in the previous
session when Germany's central bank expressed concerns about the
euro zone crisis and the risk of the European Central Bank's
moves to stem the crisis.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold stood at $1,592.19 an ounce at 0031 GMT,
easing from $1,598.2 in the previous session, which was its
highest since Feb. 28.
    * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,591.50.
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell for a fourth straight
session to 1,236.307 tonnes on March 12, its lowest since
October 2011.
    * Germany's Bundesbank said the euro zone crisis, which has
eased as a result of European Central Bank's funding promises,
was not over, and it had set aside billions more euros against
what it deems risky ECB moves. 
    * Italy's borrowing costs will climb on Wednesday at its
first sale of long-term debt since Fitch cut its credit rating,
but demand for high yields and European Central Bank protection
will temper the rise, analysts said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen's selloff paused on Wednesday but expectations of
radical policy easing from the Bank of Japan meant further
weakness was more than likely, while dour UK manufacturing data
consigned sterling to the dog house. 
    * The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a
seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from
technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of
gains to finish at another all-time closing high. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
 1000 Euro zone   Industrial production                         
 1230 U.S.        Import/export prices                          
 1230 U.S.        Retail sales                                  
 1400 U.S.        Business inventories                          
 1800 U.S.        Federal budget                                
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1592.19    0.10   +0.01     -4.92
  Spot Silver        29.15    0.05   +0.17     -3.73
  Spot Platinum    1592.24   -2.76   -0.17      3.73
  Spot Palladium    769.25   -1.25   -0.16     11.16
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1591.50   -0.20   -0.01     -5.03         1811
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  29.17   -0.01   -0.02     -3.52          625
  Euro/Dollar       1.3025
  Dollar/Yen         95.94
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.