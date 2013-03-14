PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,590 after upbeat U.S. data

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Gold steadied just below $1,590 an ounce early on Thursday after slipping in the previous session when upbeat U.S. retail sales strengthened the outlook for the world's top economy and dampened bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.55 an ounce by 0020 GMT. Indications that the global economy, led by recent positive data from the United States, is on a better footing this year has driven investors away from gold, with spot prices down 5 percent this year. * U.S. gold was similarly steady at $1,587.60 an ounce in early deals. * U.S. retail sales expanded at their fastest pace in five months in February, the latest sign of momentum for an economy facing headwinds from higher taxes and pricier gasoline. * But output at factories in the euro zone fell more than expected at the start of 2013 and production in France and Germany slipped in the latest sign the bloc is struggling to emerge from recession. * China must stabilise inflation expectations, the head of the People's Bank of China said, vowing to vigilantly manage the risks of rising prices as the central bank's first priority while also pledging further capital market reforms. * The Shanghai Gold Exchange will launch over-the-counter trading for gold forward contracts on March 25 as the bourse looks to expand its offerings and increase trading volumes. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust were little changed on Tuesday from Monday, while that of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV rose half a percent. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a basket of currencies as investors warmed to the greenback following bullish U.S. retail sales data, while Asian shares steadied. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Employment 1230 U.S. PPI inflation 1230 U.S. Current account 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Precious metals prices 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1588.55 1.26 +0.08 -5.14 Spot Silver 28.92 0.05 +0.17 -4.49 Spot Platinum 1585.75 -2.75 -0.17 3.31 Spot Palladium 767.47 -3.53 -0.46 10.91 COMEX GOLD APR3 1587.60 -0.80 -0.05 -5.26 1314 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.92 -0.04 -0.13 -4.33 298 Euro/Dollar 1.2959 Dollar/Yen 95.99 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)