FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,590 after upbeat U.S. data
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
March 14, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,590 after upbeat U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Gold steadied just below
$1,590 an ounce early on Thursday after slipping in the previous
session when upbeat U.S. retail sales strengthened the outlook
for the world's top economy and dampened bullion's safe-haven
appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.55 an ounce
by 0020 GMT. Indications that the global economy, led by recent
positive data from the United States, is on a better footing
this year has driven investors away from gold, with spot prices
down 5 percent this year.
    * U.S. gold was similarly steady at $1,587.60 an
ounce in early deals.
    * U.S. retail sales expanded at their fastest pace in five
months in February, the latest sign of momentum for an economy
facing headwinds from higher taxes and pricier gasoline.
 
    * But output at factories in the euro zone fell more than
expected at the start of 2013 and production in France and
Germany slipped in the latest sign the bloc is struggling to
emerge from recession. 
    * China must stabilise inflation expectations, the head of
the People's Bank of China said, vowing to vigilantly manage the
risks of rising prices as the central bank's first priority
while also pledging further capital market reforms.
 
    * The Shanghai Gold Exchange will launch over-the-counter
trading for gold forward contracts on March 25 as the bourse
looks to expand its offerings and increase trading volumes.
 
    * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund,
New York's SPDR Gold Trust were little changed on Tuesday
from Monday, while that of the largest silver-backed ETF, New
York's iShares Silver Trust SLV rose half a percent.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a
basket of currencies as investors warmed to the greenback
following bullish U.S. retail sales data, while Asian shares
steadied.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000  Euro zone  Employment                    
    1230  U.S.       PPI inflation                 
    1230  U.S.       Current account               
    1230  U.S.       Weekly jobless claims          
        
  Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1588.55    1.26   +0.08     -5.14
  Spot Silver        28.92    0.05   +0.17     -4.49
  Spot Platinum    1585.75   -2.75   -0.17      3.31
  Spot Palladium    767.47   -3.53   -0.46     10.91
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1587.60   -0.80   -0.05     -5.26         1314
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.92   -0.04   -0.13     -4.33          298
  Euro/Dollar       1.2959
  Dollar/Yen         95.99
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.