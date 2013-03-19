FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,600/oz on Cyprus concerns
March 19, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,600/oz on Cyprus concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Gold hovered above $1,600 on
Tuesday as nervousness around Cyprus' upcoming vote on a levy on
bank deposits supported safe haven interest in gold, while
outflows from exchange-traded gold funds kept gains in check. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,605.20 an
ounce by 0024 GMT, near a 2-1/2-week high of $1,610.81 hit in
the previous session.
    * U.S. gold was flat at $1,604.50.
    * Euro zone ministers urged Cyprus to let smaller savers
escape a levy on bank deposits, before a parliamentary vote on
Tuesday that will either secure the island's financial rescue or
threaten default. 
    * Prices for U.S. Treasuries, another safe haven, jumped on
Monday, taking benchmark yields to their lowest in almost two
weeks as the euro zone plan to seize money from Cypriot bank
deposits rattled investors. 
    * The U.S. Senate on Monday inched closer to passage of a
bill to fund federal agencies through Sept. 30 and avoid a
government shutdown at the end of this month when existing money
runs out. 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 13.542 tonnes on
Monday, the biggest one-day decline in nearly a month, to
1,219.454 tonnes, the lowest since July, 2011.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a plan to tax bank
accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country's bailout stoked
worries that it could threaten the stability of financial
institutions in the euro zone. 
    * The euro licked wounds near three-month lows versus the
dollar on Tuesday after a plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to
help pay for the country's bailout stoked worries it could
threaten the stability of financial institutions in the euro
zone. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 0530 India     Repo rate                                      
 0900 Italy     Industrial output yy WDA Jan 2013             
 1000 Germany   ZEW economic sentiment Mar 2013                
 1145 U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy Weekly                    
 1230 U.S.      Build permits: change mm Dec                  
 1230 U.S.      House starts mm: change Dec                    
 1230 U.S.      Housing starts number mm Feb                  
    
    PRICES
    
     Precious metals prices 0024 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1605.20    2.21   +0.14     -4.14
  Spot Silver        28.94    0.10   +0.35     -4.43
  Spot Platinum    1579.74    2.99   +0.19      2.91
  Spot Palladium    762.00   -0.50   -0.07     10.12
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1604.50   -0.10   -0.01     -4.25         1115
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.93    0.06   +0.19     -4.30          512
  Euro/Dollar       1.2943
  Dollar/Yen         95.43
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
