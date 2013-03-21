FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold stays put as Fed sticks with stimulus
March 21, 2013 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold stays put as Fed sticks with stimulus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed
on Thursday, after snapping four days of gains in the previous
session as the Federal Reserve's pledge to stick with its
bond-buying programme offset worries about a debt crisis in
Cyprus.
    Taking the steam out of gold's recent rally, investors are
showing some optimism the problems in Cyprus might not spread
further in the euro zone.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,605 an ounce by
0042 GMT, off a three-week high of $1,615.16 hit earlier this
week.
    * U.S. gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,604.40.
    * The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pressed forward with its
aggressive policy stimulus despite improvements in the U.S.
economy, pointing to still-high unemployment, fiscal headwinds
out of Washington and risks from abroad. 
    * Cyprus extended a bank lockdown to next week and
considered nationalising pension funds on Wednesday, scrambling
to avert a financial meltdown after rejecting the terms of a
bailout from the European Union and turning to Russia for a
lifeline. 
    * The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has gathered
enough signatures to force a referendum on a proposal to ban the
country's central bank from selling any of its gold reserves.
 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged from a day
earlier at 1,222.162 tonnes.
    * Canadian asset manager Sprott Inc and Chinese
gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd  said
on Wednesday they have agreed to set up an offshore mining fund
with a target size of $500 million. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500
snapping a three-day losing streak as the Federal Reserve
reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy.
 
    * The yen was broadly softer in Asia on Thursday as markets
waited for clues to see how quickly the new Bank of Japan will
deliver aggressive easing policies when he gives his first media
conference later in the day. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 0758  France    Markit Mfg Flash PMI      Mar 2013               
 0828  Germany   Markit Mfg Flash PMI      Mar 2013              
 0858  EZ        Markit Mfg flash PMI      Mar 2013              
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims            Weekly                
 1258  U.S.      Markit Mfg flash PMI      March         
 1400  U.S.      Philly Fed business indx  Mar                   
 1400  U.S.      Exist. home sales % chg   Feb                   
 1400  U.S.      Existing home sales       Feb                   
         
    PRICES
    
   Precious metals prices 0042 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1605.00   -0.89   -0.06     -4.15
  Spot Silver        28.76    0.00   +0.00     -5.02
  Spot Platinum    1576.00    1.50   +0.10      2.67
  Spot Palladium    757.00    0.00   +0.00      9.39
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1604.40   -3.10   -0.19     -4.26         1899
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.76   -0.06   -0.22     -4.88          337
  Euro/Dollar       1.2935
  Dollar/Yen         95.88
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

