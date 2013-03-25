FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as Cyprus nears bailout deal
March 25, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as Cyprus nears bailout deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday,
as Cyprus reached a bailout plan with international lenders
pending approval from euro zone finance ministers, weighing on
sentiment for the safe haven metal.
    The dollar dipped 0.6 percent against a basket of currencies
 on waning safe haven demand, which gave some support to
dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,605.16 an ounce by
0005 GMT.
    * U.S. gold was down $1.40 to $1,604.70.
    * Cyprus's president and the European Union have agreed the
outlines of a rescue deal that would see the creation of a "good
bank" and a "bad bank" and include the shutting down of Cyprus's
second-largest lender, EU sources said. 
 
    * Speculators raised their net long positions in U.S. gold
by 63 percent to 70,193 contracts in the week to March 19, up
from a more than five-year low of 39,631 contracts hit in early
March. 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged on the day at
1,221.26 tonnes on March 22, down 11.736 tonnes in the twelfth
week of consecutive decline. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro rose to a more than one-week high against the
dollar, after news that Cyprus and the European Union have
reached a bailout deal. 
    * U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail
out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for
just the second time this year. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 1230 US   Chicago Fed Midwest mfg index for Jan
 1230 US   Chicago Fed Nat'l activity index for Feb
 1430 US   Dallas Fed Texas mfg index for March
 1715 UK   Fed Chairman Bernanke speaks
    
    
    PRICES
    
 
 Precious metals prices 0005 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1605.16   -2.79   -0.17     -4.14
  Spot Silver        28.64   -0.03   -0.10     -5.42
  Spot Platinum    1582.74    3.24   +0.21      3.11
  Spot Palladium    757.72   -0.13   -0.02      9.50
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1604.70   -1.40   -0.09     -4.24         4333
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.63   -0.07   -0.25     -5.31          912
  Euro/Dollar       1.3021
  Dollar/Yen         94.87
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
