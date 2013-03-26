FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold perches above $1,600/oz, euro zone worries support
March 26, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed
above $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday after two days of decline, as
lingering worries over the euro zone supported sentiment despite
an initial decline in safe-haven demand when Cyprus clinched a
rescue deal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,603.86 an ounce by
2348 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,589.49 in the
previous session.
    * U.S. gold inched down $1.50 to $1,603.
    * The president of Cyprus assured his people a bailout deal
he struck with the European Union was in their best interests
and would end anxiety, but he also announced "very temporary"
capital controls to stem a run on the island's banks.
 
    * Cyprus's rescue plan, which forces depositors and bank
bondholders to bear losses, represents a new template for
resolving euro zone banking problems and other countries may
have to restructure their banking sectors, the head of the
region's finance ministers said. 
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve must remain very accommodative
because the labour market remains far from healthy despite some
recent improvement in the broader economy, said New York Fed
President William Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke. 
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded gold, were unchanged at 1,221.26
tonnes from a day earlier. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Monday on renewed concerns about the
developments in Cyprus and the euro zone, which wiped away
earlier gains that drove the S&P 500 index to less than a point
away from its record close. 
    * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Tuesday,
having suffered a steep drop across the board on fears that
future bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the same
stern conditions seen in Cyprus' deal. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 0400  U.S.      Build permits R chg mm     Feb                  
 0745  FRANCE    Consumer confidence        March   
 1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy       Weekly               
 1230  U.S.      Durable goods              Feb                  
 1300  U.S.      CaseShiller 20 mm nsa      Jan                  
 1300  U.S.      CaseShiller 20 yy          Jan                  
 1400  U.S.      New home sales chg mm      Feb                  
 1400  U.S.      New home sales-units mm    Feb                  
 1400  U.S.      Consumer confidence        Mar                      
    
    PRICES
     
 Precious metals prices 2348 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1603.86   -1.04   -0.06     -4.22
  Spot Silver        28.82    0.01   +0.03     -4.82
  Spot Platinum    1580.49    2.49   +0.16      2.96
  Spot Palladium    755.22    0.22   +0.03      9.14
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1603.00   -1.50   -0.09     -4.34         1232
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.80   -0.02   -0.05     -4.73          352
  Euro/Dollar       1.2856
  Dollar/Yen         94.09
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

