PRECIOUS-Gold set to fall for 4th day, upbeat US data dents appeal

* Concerns about Cyprus bailout support gold * Physical market interest thin on listless price movement * Spot silver drops to 3-wk low on technical selling * Coming up: U.S. pending home sales at 1400 GMT (Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Gold was set to fall for the fourth straight day on Wednesday as promising U.S. data curbed safe-haven demand, although festering worries about Europe's fiscal health continued to support prices. Orders for long-lasting U.S.-made goods surged last month and home prices posted their biggest year-on-year gain in six-and-a-half years in January, the latest signs the U.S. economy regained momentum early in the first quarter. Upbeat U.S. data in recent months has boosted confidence in the recovery of the world's top economy, driving investors to high-yielding assets such as equities, while minimal inflationary pressure has muted gold's appeal as a hedge against rising prices. "It's tough to keep investors in gold, and even tougher to motivate them to buy gold," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore. Gold is likely to remain in consolidation in the next few months, but improving economic growth could fuel inflation later in the year, which would help lift bullion, he said. "When we get into the second half of the year, there will be growth and there will also be price pressure, which should give gold stimulus towards $1,800 an ounce." Spot gold had fallen 0.4 percent to $1,592.46 an ounce by 0706 GMT, on course for a fourth session of losses, matching a similar run in late February and early March. U.S. gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,591.60. The popular Shanghai silver forward lost nearly 2 percent to a three-month low of 5,860 yuan a tonne, and spot silver dropped to a more than three-week trough of $28.22. Traders attributed the sharp fall to technical selling after prices broke below recent support levels. "Silver had been in a range between $28.50 and $29.50 for a while, so some stops may have been triggered," said a Tokyo-based trader. For the short term, worries about the financial stability of the euro zone after Cyprus clinched a rescue deal that forces losses on depositors and bank bond holders will keep a floor under bullion. Reflecting the stalled momentum in gold, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,221.260 tonnes for the third session on March 26. Activities in Asia's physical gold market slowed to a trickle as prices bounced in a small range, dealers said. "Prices are not going anywhere and there is no buying interest," said a Singapore-based dealer. In Thailand, retail jewellery business was bustling thanks to a strong baht, which traded near a 16-year high hit last week, though investment demand was sluggish, she added. Platinum and palladium also faltered. Spot platinum lost 0.4 percent to $1,568.25, retreating from a two-week high of $1,601 hit earlier in the day. Spot palladium inched down 0.2 percent to $758.68. Precious metals prices 0706 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1592.46 -6.13 -0.38 -4.90 Spot Silver 28.23 -0.48 -1.67 -6.77 Spot Platinum 1568.25 -6.25 -0.40 2.17 Spot Palladium 758.68 -1.82 -0.24 9.64 COMEX GOLD APR3 1591.60 -4.10 -0.26 -5.02 5735 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.23 -0.45 -1.58 -6.63 6675 Euro/Dollar 1.2847 Dollar/Yen 94.73 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)