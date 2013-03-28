FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold defies firm dollar as Cyprus fallout supports
March 28, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold defies firm dollar as Cyprus fallout supports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Gold shrugged off a firm
U.S. dollar and held steady on Thursday on worries the rescue
deal for Cyprus could become a template for solving banking
crises in the euro zone, prompting investors to turn to bullion
for safety.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold was little changed at $1,604.91 an ounce by
0025 GMT. Gold was on track to rise about 1.6 percent in March,
which would be its first monthly gain after posting losses in
the last five months.
     * U.S. gold for April was at $1,604.80 an ounce,
down $1.40.   
     * The euro languished at four-month lows early in Asia on
Thursday, having suffered a further setback as a rise in Italy's
funding costs weighed on markets already fretting about Cyprus'
rescue deal. 
    * Cypriots are expected to descend in their thousands on
Thursday on banks, which reopen with tight controls imposed on
transactions to prevent fleeing depositors from cleaning out the
vaults in a catastrophic bank run. 
    * Italy paid more to borrow over five years than it has
since October at an auction on Wednesday as lack of progress in
forming a new government and worries about Cyprus's bailout hit
demand, although 10-year costs fell. 
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve would do best to keep buying
assets at its current $85-billion-a-month pace until the jobs
market is on firmer ground, a point that probably won't be
reached until the end of the year, a top Fed official said on
Wednesday. 
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares eased and the euro remained under pressure on
Thursday as investors fretted over the euro zone after a weak
debt auction in Italy and the potential for a run on Cyprus's
banks when they reopen later in the day. 
    * U.S. crude futures hovered above $96 a barrel early on
Thursday as markets awaited the reopening of banks in Cyprus to
an expected flood of depositors after a harsh rescue deal to
avert financial collapse. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Retail sales 
    0855 Germany Unemployment rate 
    0900 EZ M3 money supply 
    0900 Italy Business confidence 
    1230 U.S. Final Q4 GDP 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 
    
    PRICES
       
  Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1604.91    0.12   +0.01     -4.16
  Spot Silver        28.68    0.05   +0.17     -5.28
  Spot Platinum    1579.74    0.78   +0.05      2.91
  Spot Palladium    764.25   -0.75   -0.10     10.44
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1604.80   -1.40   -0.09     -4.24          118
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.66    0.05   +0.17     -5.19          818
  Euro/Dollar       1.2779
  Dollar/Yen         94.41
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
