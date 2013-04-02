FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold stretches gains as weak US data hits dollar
April 2, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold stretches gains as weak US data hits dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains on
Tuesday as the dollar dropped after weaker-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing data suggested the world's largest economy lost
some momentum at the end of the first quarter.
     
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold added $2.34 an ounce to $1,600.74 by 0026 GMT 
  as the U.S. data spurred safe haven buying. It rallied to a
1-month high in March on concerns about fiscal stability in
Europe after the European Union gave Cyprus an ultimatum to
raise billions of euros it needs to clinch a bailout deal.
    * U.S. gold for June was steady at $1,601.70 an
ounce. 
    * U.S. factory activity grew at the slowest rate in three
months in March. The Institute for Supply Management said its
index of national factory activity fell to 51.3 from 54.2 in
February. 
    * South Korea's new president vowed on Monday to strike back
quickly if North Korea stages any attack, but the United States
said it has seen no worrisome mobilization of armed forces by
the North Koreans despite their bellicose rhetoric.
 
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar early
in Asia on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing
data prompted investors to sell the greenback. 
    * Japan's Nikkei average dropped 2.2 percent to break below
the key 12,000-mark for the first time in three weeks, with
exporters taking a beating after the weak U.S. factory data.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 
    0748 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 
    0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 
    0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 
    0800 Italy Unemployment rate 
    0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1200 Germany CPI 
    1345 U.S. ISM New York business activity 
    1400 U.S. Factory orders 
    1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence <USIBDC=ECI
  
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1600.74    2.34   +0.15     -4.41
  Spot Silver        28.07    0.06   +0.21     -7.30
  Spot Platinum    1590.00   -0.59   -0.04      3.58
  Spot Palladium    777.97   -1.03   -0.13     12.42
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1601.70    0.80   +0.05     -4.42         2093
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.04    0.09   +0.33     -7.26          358
  Euro/Dollar       1.2851
  Dollar/Yen         93.08
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

