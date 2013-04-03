FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold off 4-week low, firm equities likely to weigh
#Gold Market Report
April 3, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold off 4-week low, firm equities likely to weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Gold bounced on Wednesday
after falling to its weakest in nearly four weeks in the
previous session, but gains look set to be capped by firm
equities and renewed optimism over the U.S. economy.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold added $1.17 to $1,576.41 an ounce by 0030 GMT.
Gold fell to $1,573.39 on Tuesday, its lowest since March 8, as
investors shifted to equities after the benchmark S&P 500 index
 climbed to within striking distance of an all-time
intraday high.
    * U.S. gold for June was steady at $1,576.80 an
ounce.    
    * Dealers were awaiting the release of the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday to confirm market views the Federal
Reserve wants to maintain its extremely accommodative monetary
policy, which has underpinned investor sentiment and sharpened
risk appetite. 
    * U.S. inflation is low and expectations remain well
contained, allowing the Federal Reserve to keep up aggressive
monetary policy measures to spur growth, Charles Evans,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said on
Tuesday. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, as gains
in Wall Street helped the market recover from losses of more
than 3 percent in the past two days, while the euro remained
pressured by concerns about bailout consequences in Cyprus and
weak euro zone economies.   
    * U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trading on
Tuesday after data showed an unexpected slowdown in U.S.
manufacturing and on expectations that oil inventories would
continue to rise in the world's largest energy consumer. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Flash inflation 
    1215 U.S. ADP employment report 
    1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index 
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1576.41    1.17   +0.07     -5.86
  Spot Silver        27.21    0.01   +0.04    -10.14
  Spot Platinum    1568.75   -0.75   -0.05      2.20
  Spot Palladium    766.22    2.22   +0.29     10.73
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1576.80    0.90   +0.06     -5.91         2803
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  27.18   -0.07   -0.27    -10.11         1052
  Euro/Dollar       1.2813
  Dollar/Yen         93.52
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
    
    
        

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
