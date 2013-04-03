PRECIOUS-Gold off 4-week low, firm equities likely to weigh

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Gold bounced on Wednesday after falling to its weakest in nearly four weeks in the previous session, but gains look set to be capped by firm equities and renewed optimism over the U.S. economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added $1.17 to $1,576.41 an ounce by 0030 GMT. Gold fell to $1,573.39 on Tuesday, its lowest since March 8, as investors shifted to equities after the benchmark S&P 500 index climbed to within striking distance of an all-time intraday high. * U.S. gold for June was steady at $1,576.80 an ounce. * Dealers were awaiting the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday to confirm market views the Federal Reserve wants to maintain its extremely accommodative monetary policy, which has underpinned investor sentiment and sharpened risk appetite. * U.S. inflation is low and expectations remain well contained, allowing the Federal Reserve to keep up aggressive monetary policy measures to spur growth, Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, as gains in Wall Street helped the market recover from losses of more than 3 percent in the past two days, while the euro remained pressured by concerns about bailout consequences in Cyprus and weak euro zone economies. * U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trading on Tuesday after data showed an unexpected slowdown in U.S. manufacturing and on expectations that oil inventories would continue to rise in the world's largest energy consumer. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Flash inflation 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index PRICES Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1576.41 1.17 +0.07 -5.86 Spot Silver 27.21 0.01 +0.04 -10.14 Spot Platinum 1568.75 -0.75 -0.05 2.20 Spot Palladium 766.22 2.22 +0.29 10.73 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1576.80 0.90 +0.06 -5.91 2803 COMEX SILVER MAY3 27.18 -0.07 -0.27 -10.11 1052 Euro/Dollar 1.2813 Dollar/Yen 93.52 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)