FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 9-month low; investors dump risky assets
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 4, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 9-month low; investors dump risky assets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Gold dropped for a third
straight day on Thursday, holding near a nine-month low hit in
the previous session, after a steep decline in equities and
disappointing U.S. private-sector job report prompted investors
to cash in bullion to cover losses.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold lost $3.66 an ounce to $1,553.69 by 0041 GMT
after falling to $1,549.69 on Wednesday, its lowest level since
June. The metal, a traditional safe haven that rose more than a
percent last month, also failed to respond to rising
geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was steady at
$1,554.00 an ounce.
    * U.S. companies hired at the weakest pace in five months in
March as recent strong demand for construction jobs evaporated,
while growth in the vast services sector slowed, signs that the
economic recovery could be hitting a soft patch. 
    * Markets are now eyeing the key monthly U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday that will likely confirm views that
the Federal Reserve will keep its extremely accommodative
monetary policy.
    * The United States said on Wednesday it would soon send a
missile defense system to Guam to defend it from North Korea, as
the U.S. military adjusts to what Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
has called a "real and clear" danger from Pyongyang.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks eased on Thursday after weak data stoked
concerns the key American jobs report due later in the week will
signal slowing U.S. growth, while the yen remained firm ahead of
the Bank of Japan's policy decision this session. 
    * The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar, with
investors adopting a cautious stance as they waited to see just
how aggressive the Bank of Japan will be in tackling deflation.
 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 Bank of Japan rate decision 
    0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI 
    0748 France Markit Services PMI 
    0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 
    0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 
    0900 Euro zone Producer prices 
    1145 European Central Bank rate decision 
    1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1430 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
        
    PRICES
        
  Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1553.69   -3.66   -0.24     -7.22
  Spot Silver        26.92    0.00   +0.00    -11.10
  Spot Platinum    1517.50  -14.00   -0.91     -1.14
  Spot Palladium    747.47   -2.53   -0.34      8.02
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1554.00    0.50   +0.03     -7.27         4984
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  26.88    0.08   +0.29    -11.10         1824
  Euro/Dollar       1.2849
  Dollar/Yen         92.80
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.