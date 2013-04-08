PRECIOUS-Gold slips, but near Friday's top on weak US jobs

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday, but stayed near highs hit in the previous session when it rose by the most since November on poor U.S. jobs data that reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will sustain its bullion-boosting monetary stimulus programme. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.4 percent to $1,575.99 an ounce by 0034 GMT, also hurt by a firmer dollar versus a basket of currencies. * Gold jumped nearly 2 percent to a session high of $1,581.55 on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired at the slowest pace in nine months in March, adding just 88,000 jobs against an expected 200,000. The jobless rate ticked down to 7.6 percent, but the drop was largely due to people dropping out of the workforce. * U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,576.20 an ounce. * Bullion holdings at the world's major gold exchange traded funds continued to fall, hitting their lowest since August 2012. * Hedge funds and money managers have increased their bearish bets on silver futures and options, switching to a net short position on the market for the first time since 2006, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * China's leaders issued thinly veiled rebukes to North Korea for raising regional tensions, with the president saying no country should throw the world into chaos and the foreign minister warning that Beijing would not allow mischief on its doorstep. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The yen hit fresh lows against a host of major currencies early in Asia, resuming its precipitous slide on reports the Bank of Japan would begin buying longer-dated bonds immediately as it underlined its determination to beat deflation. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 Euro zone Sentix index 1000 Germany Industrial output 1230 U.S. Fed Midwest manufacturing 1400 U.S. Employment trend index 2315 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1575.99 -5.51 -0.35 -5.89 Spot Silver 27.28 -0.02 -0.07 -9.91 Spot Platinum 1534.50 3.50 +0.23 -0.03 Spot Palladium 728.48 2.07 +0.28 5.27 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1576.20 0.30 +0.02 -5.94 7066 COMEX SILVER MAY3 27.23 0.01 +0.04 -9.92 1093 Euro/Dollar 1.2992 Dollar/Yen 98.44 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)