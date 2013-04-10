FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Japan policy; firm equities may weigh
#Gold Market Report
April 10, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Japan policy; firm equities may weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday
as Japan's aggressive monetary easing policy boosted bullion's
appeal as a hedge against inflation, although gains may be
capped as stronger equities lure buyers seeking better returns
away.
             
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold added $1.57 an ounce to $1,586.27 by 0041
GMT after hitting $1,590 on Tuesday, its highest since April 2. 
      
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was steady at
$1,586.50 an ounce.    
    * Gold futures on Tokyo Commodity Exchange moved
towards a lifetime high at 5,081 yen a gram hit in February
because of a weak yen, but gains on TOCOM failed to spur more
gains in cash gold. 
    * Investors will closely monitor minutes from the Federal
Reserve's latest policy meeting, set to be released on
Wednesday, for clues on U.S. monetary policy, particularly any
changes to the central bank's $85 billion monthly purchases of
mortgage-backed bonds.
    * UBS and Deutsche Bank cut their 2013 gold price forecasts
on Tuesday, with Deutsche lowering its price view by 12 percent
to $1,637 an ounce, saying returns from the metal this year may
be the worst since 2000.  
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday after a strong
session on Wall Street overnight while the yen remained under
pressure, with tensions on the Korean peninsula seen capping
gains for riskier assets. 
    * Investors also awaited cues from Chinese trade data later
in the session, which could show a pullback in annual export
growth after February's rise. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    N/A China Trade data 
    0645 France Industrial output 
    0800 Italy Industrial output 
    1615 IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks 
    1800 FOMC releases minutes from its March 19-20 meeting 
    2000 U.S. Federal budget 
     
    PRICES    
  Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1586.27    1.57   +0.10     -5.27
  Spot Silver        27.94    0.01   +0.04     -7.73
  Spot Platinum    1543.74   -3.26   -0.21      0.57
  Spot Palladium    724.47    0.97   +0.13      4.69
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1586.50   -0.20   -0.01     -5.33         1859
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  27.92    0.03   +0.12     -7.66          679
  Euro/Dollar       1.3078
  Dollar/Yen         99.15
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
