PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Japan policy; firm equities may weigh

* Gold faces resistance at $1,590 -technicals * Coming up: FOMC releases minutes; 1800 GMT (Updates prices) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday as Japan's aggressive monetary easing policy boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation, although gains may be capped as stronger equities lure buyers seeking better returns. Investors are shifting their focus to minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting for insight on the Fed's bullion-friendly bond buying programme, which sent prices to an 11-month high in October last year. Gold had gained $2.14 an ounce to $1,586.84 by 0610 GMT, after hitting $1,590 on Tuesday, its highest since April 2. It has slipped around 5 percent so far this year, after posting annual gains in the past 12 years. "What the Fed actually releases in the minutes tonight will affect the direction of gold. Gold needs to test $1,600 before we see it trading in a higher band. If it doesn't, there might still be a downside risk," said Brian Lan, managing director of GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd. "Investors will be looking out for any mention of quantitative easing. The decision on whether the Fed will continue to print money, limit the print, or slowly ease it out will definitely drive precious metals prices." Gold futures on Tokyo Commodity Exchange moved towards a lifetime high at 5,081 yen a gram hit in February because of a weak yen, but the climb in TOCOM failed to spur more gains in cash gold. Shares edged up in Asia after Wall Street closed at a record high overnight and Chinese trade data signalled a recovery in the world's second largest economy was gathering strength, while the yen remained under pressure. The gain in Tokyo gold futures weighed on bullion bars offered to investors. Gold bars were at discounts of 75 cents to spot London prices in Tokyo, versus premiums of 50 cents last week. "We are seeing buyback from the general public," said a physical dealer in Tokyo, adding that the weaker differentials attracted buying from local investors. "We've read about the missiles, but that isn't having any impact on the market in Japan," the dealer said, referring to tensions on the Korean peninsula. South Korea said it has asked China, North Korea's only major ally, to rein in the hermit state and has raised its surveillance after the North moved at least one long-range missile in readiness for a possible launch. U.S. gold for June delivery was steady at $1,587.00 an ounce. UBS and Deutsche Bank cut their 2013 gold price forecasts on Tuesday, with Deutsche lowering its price view by 12 percent to $1,637 an ounce, saying returns from the metal this year may be the worst since 2000. Precious metals prices 0610 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1586.84 2.14 +0.14 -5.24 Spot Silver 27.94 0.01 +0.04 -7.73 Spot Platinum 1542.99 -4.01 -0.26 0.52 Spot Palladium 725.00 1.50 +0.21 4.77 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1587.00 0.30 +0.02 -5.30 9983 COMEX SILVER MAY3 27.90 0.01 +0.05 -7.72 4634 Euro/Dollar 1.3078 Dollar/Yen 99.08 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)