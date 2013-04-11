FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-wk low on strong shares, stimulus uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 11, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-wk low on strong shares, stimulus uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its weakest
level in nearly a week on Thursday as strong shares boosted
demand for riskier assets, while signs the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus programme could be easing towards an
end dented bullion's safe-haven appeal.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold had dropped $4.35 an ounce to $1,553.79 by
0037 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 5 at $1,553.10.
The metal declined more than 1 percent on Wednesday in its
biggest one-day fall since Feb. 20.   
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was at $1,553.90 an
ounce, down $4.90.   
     * Fed officials appeared on course last month to end their
extraordinary bond buying stimulus by year-end, suggesting a
weak March jobs report may have taken them by surprise.
 
    * Cyprus has to sell excess gold reserves to raise around
400 million euros ($523 million) to help finance its part of its
bailout, an assessment of Cypriot financing needs prepared by
the European Commission showed. 
     * South Korea said on Wednesday there was a "very high"
probability that North Korea, after weeks of threats of war,
would test-launch a medium-range missile at any time as a show
of strength. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street's record closing overnight and growing
optimism about the Chinese economy underpinned Asian shares on
Thursday, while the Bank of Japan's bold monetary stimulus kept
the yen near fresh lows against major currencies.
  
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Import/export prices 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
   
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1553.79   -4.35   -0.28     -7.21
  Spot Silver        27.46   -0.15   -0.54     -9.31
  Spot Platinum    1517.50   -5.50   -0.36     -1.14
  Spot Palladium    715.22   -3.28   -0.46      3.36
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1553.90   -4.90   -0.31     -7.27         5458
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  27.40   -0.25   -0.91     -9.36         1812
  Euro/Dollar       1.3054
  Dollar/Yen         99.64
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.