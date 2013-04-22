FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches above $1,400, seen choppy
April 22, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches above $1,400, seen choppy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday and
held above the psychologically key level of $1,400 an ounce,
although sentiment was shaky after steady outflows from
exchange-traded funds trimmed holdings to their lowest in three
years.
    But physical demand was expected to offer support as gold
retailers struggled to cope with a surge in buying interest for
bars, coins, nuggets and jewellery following a recent slump in
prices. 
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold had added $1.49 an ounce to $1,405.34 by 0032
GMT. It fell around 5 percent last week after notching its
biggest-ever daily loss in dollar terms on Monday. The collapse
surprised many veteran investors, who see gold as portfolio
protection against inflation and other market risks.
     * U.S. gold for June delivery was at $1,406.70 an
ounce, up $11.10.   
     * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, dropped 0.88 percent on
Friday from Thursday, while those of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV remained unchanged for
the same period. 
    * But hedge funds and other big speculators ploughed new
money into gold even after the precious metal posted a record
loss in dollar terms this week, according to trading data on
Friday that also showed inflows for many other commodities
 
    * It is too early for the European Central Bank to judge
whether a further interest rate cut is needed but the impact of
Japan's easing must be closely monitored, ECB Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny said on Saturday. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Bulls drove Japanese shares to nearly five-year highs as
yen bears clawed at the symbolic 100 yen/dollar door after the
Group of 20 gathering in Washington all but endorsed the Bank of
Japan's aggressive reflation drive. 
    * U.S. crude futures extended gains for a second day on
Friday on bargain-hunting, while talk that OPEC could hold an
emergency meeting to tackle the recent sharp price falls
supported oil. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index 
    1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales <USEHS=ECI
  
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1405.34    1.49   +0.11    -16.08
  Spot Silver        23.16   -0.01   -0.04    -23.51
  Spot Platinum    1428.49    6.49   +0.46     -6.94
  Spot Palladium    674.75    2.75   +0.41     -2.49
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1406.70   11.10   +0.80    -16.06         7746
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  23.12    0.16   +0.70    -23.52         2324
  Euro/Dollar       1.3059
  Dollar/Yen         99.81
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
