PRECIOUS-Gold falls from 1-week high; ETFs slip

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Gold turned lower on Tuesday after rising to a 1-week high on bargain hunting in the previous session, while more gold outflows from exchange-traded funds summed up investors' weakening confidence in the metal. Investors await Chinese manufacturing data for further indications of the growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy, which is also the second-largest consumer of gold after India. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold fell $4.63 an ounce to $1,420.51 by 0021 GMT. The metal, which has slipped more than 15 percent this year, posted its biggest-ever daily loss in dollar terms last Monday, shocking investors who have used gold as protection against inflation and other market risks * U.S. gold futures for June delivery stood at $1,420.20 an ounce, down $1.00. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.63 percent to 1104.71 tonnes on Monday from 1123.06 tonnes on Friday. The holdings were at their lowest since early 2010. * Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the world's no. 3 gold producer, said on Tuesday it is reviewing its businesses related to higher cost production at a time of increased costs for the industry and a reduced gold price. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday, supported by overnight gains in global equities, but were capped ahead of China's first economic report for the second quarter due later in the session. * The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter of time before the psychological level is broken. * Japan's Nikkei average eased in early trade on Tuesday as the yen's weakness paused, prompting investors to lock in some of the gains after the index hit a nearly five-year closing high in the previous session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 0645 France Business climate 0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0800 Italy Consumer confidence 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 U.S. New home sales 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services PRICES Precious metals prices 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1420.51 -4.63 -0.32 -15.17 Spot Silver 23.22 -0.16 -0.68 -23.32 Spot Platinum 1421.99 -6.51 -0.46 -7.36 Spot Palladium 675.97 -4.53 -0.67 -2.32 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1420.20 -1.00 -0.07 -15.25 3245 COMEX SILVER MAY3 23.18 -0.14 -0.62 -23.32 1009 Euro/Dollar 1.3060 Dollar/Yen 99.20 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)