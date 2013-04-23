FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
April 23, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold falls from 1-week high; ETFs slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Gold turned lower on Tuesday
after rising to a 1-week high on bargain hunting in the previous
session, while more gold outflows from exchange-traded funds
summed up investors' weakening confidence in the metal.
    Investors await Chinese manufacturing data for further
indications of the growth outlook for the world's second-largest
economy, which is also the second-largest consumer of gold after
India. 
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold fell $4.63 an ounce to $1,420.51 by 0021 GMT.
The metal, which has slipped more than 15 percent this year,
posted its biggest-ever daily loss in dollar terms last Monday,
shocking investors who have used gold as protection against
inflation and other market risks
    * U.S. gold futures for June delivery stood at
$1,420.20 an ounce, down $1.00.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.63 percent to
1104.71 tonnes on Monday from 1123.06 tonnes on Friday. The
holdings were at their lowest since early 2010. 
    * Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the world's no. 3 gold
producer, said on Tuesday it is reviewing its businesses related
to higher cost production at a time of increased costs for the
industry and a reduced gold price. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday, supported by overnight
gains in global equities, but were capped ahead of China's first
economic report for the second quarter due later in the session.
 
    * The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade
on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to
options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter
of time before the psychological level is broken. 
     * Japan's Nikkei average eased in early trade on Tuesday as
the yen's weakness paused, prompting investors to lock in some
of the gains after the index hit a nearly five-year closing high
in the previous session. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0645 France Business climate 
    0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI    
    0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0800 Italy Consumer confidence 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales   
    1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 
    1400 U.S. New home sales 
    1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services 
   
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0021 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1420.51   -4.63   -0.32    -15.17
  Spot Silver        23.22   -0.16   -0.68    -23.32
  Spot Platinum    1421.99   -6.51   -0.46     -7.36
  Spot Palladium    675.97   -4.53   -0.67     -2.32
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1420.20   -1.00   -0.07    -15.25         3245
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  23.18   -0.14   -0.62    -23.32         1009
  Euro/Dollar       1.3060
  Dollar/Yen         99.20
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
