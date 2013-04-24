FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after 1 pct drop, dollar weighs
April 24, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after 1 pct drop, dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Gold stabilised on Wednesday
after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but
the precious metal is still under pressure from a firm U.S.
dollar and daily falls in exchange-traded funds holdings.
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose $4.20 an ounce to $1,416.44 by 0026
GMT on bargain hunting. Prices sank to around $1,321 on April
16, its lowest in more than 2 years, in a brutal sell-off that
surprised ardent gold investors and bulls.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was at $1,416.50 an
ounce, up $7.70.   
    * Premiums for gold bars soared to multi-year highs in Asia
on Tuesday after a spate of physical buying led to supply
constraints, with dealers in top consumer India expecting a
surge in imports this month. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.68 percent to
1097.19 tonnes on Tuesday from 1104.71 tonnes on Monday. The
current holdings are at multi-year lows. 
    * The U.S. Mint said it has suspended sales of its one-tenth
ounce American Eagle gold bullion coins as surging demand after
bullion's plunge to two-year lows depleted the government's
inventory. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro languished at two-week lows in early Asian trade
on Wednesday, having suffered a setback after disappointing
economic news out of Germany fuelled talk of an interest rate
cut by the European Central Bank. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to its highest level
in nearly five years on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rose on
robust company earnings and the yen resumed its push towards 100
to the dollar. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0800 Germany Ifo business climate 
    0800 Italy Retail sales 
    1100 U.S. Mortgage market index 
    1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1416.44    4.20   +0.30    -15.41
  Spot Silver        22.93    0.03   +0.13    -24.27
  Spot Platinum    1417.49    4.12   +0.29     -7.66
  Spot Palladium    674.25    2.75   +0.41     -2.57
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1416.50    7.70   +0.55    -15.47         2898
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  22.92    0.10   +0.43    -24.20          702
  Euro/Dollar       1.3002
  Dollar/Yen         99.65
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

