PRECIOUS-Gold rises on physical buying, outlook cautious

* Paulson says stays the course on gold, volatility up * SPDR holdings fall to lowest since October 2009 * Silver fabrication demand seen recovering in 2013 * Coming up: U.S. initial jobless claims Thursday (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments; adds second byline and dateline) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday along with crude oil, with physical buyers scooping up the precious metal after a sell-off sent bullion to a two-year low. U.S. durable goods data posted the biggest drop in seven months. Some investors viewed the data as a sign the Federal Reserve would maintain its monetary stimulus at its policy meeting next week, boosting gold's inflation-hedge appeal. Brent crude oil jumped 1.4 percent and copper also surged. The higher industrial commodities prices lifted gold, but traders said signs of a continued U.S. economic recovery will put a lid on gold's gains. "If recent numbers are any indication, the U.S. economy is not terrible. The Fed watchers will likely begin to talk about a later time for a tapering of the stimulus. This will in turn boost the equities markets and leave gold flat," said Carlos Santalla at commodities broker Marex Spectron. Bullish remarks on gold by billionaire investor John Paulson also supported prices. Paulson told investors he is staying the course on gold even though there may be more short-term volatility in the price of the metal. Spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,425.79 an ounce by 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT). Gold has risen in six of the last seven sessions, after the metal sank a combined $225 on April 12 and 15 in a sell-off that surprised gold bulls. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $14.90 at $1,423.70 an ounce. Trading volume has slowed after surging to a record high last week. Turnover was around half of its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. ETF OUTFLOWS Investor confidence in gold is still reeling. Outflows from exchange-traded funds showed no signs of abating, in contrast to soaring demand for coins and bars which are favored by smaller retail investors as a store of value. The SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.68 percent to 1,097.19 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,104.71 tonnes on Monday, the lowest level since October 2009. Premiums for gold bars soared to multi-year highs in Asia after a spate of physical buying ran down supplies, with dealers in top consumer India expecting a surge in imports this month. U.S. physical gold demand also soared. The U.S. Mint said it has suspended sales of its one-tenth ounce American Eagle gold bullion coins as surging demand after bullion's plunge to two-year lows depleted the government's inventory. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.9 percent to $23.11 an ounce. A pick-up in manufacturing activity and an improving global economy should help silver's fabrication demand recover this year, precious metals research firm Thomson Reuters GFMS said in a report. In platinum group metals, platinum gained 0.9 percent to $1,426 an ounce, while palladium fell 1 percent to$664.97 an ounce. 3:00 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1423.70 14.90 1.1 1411.50 1433.60 127,814 US Silver MAY 22.833 0.016 0.1 22.805 23.325 61,324 US Plat JUL 1430.80 13.00 0.9 1415.00 1433.60 7,251 US Pall JUN 667.65 -5.70 -0.8 666.75 684.15 4,096 Gold 1425.79 13.55 1.0 1412.88 1432.90 Silver 23.000 0.100 0.4 22.840 23.330 Platinum 1426.00 12.63 0.9 1416.50 1429.50 Palladium 664.97 -6.53 -1.0 669.25 681.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 137,752 228,227 179,834 20.36 -1.75 US Silver 99,843 66,203 54,882 33.78 2.67 US Platinum 7,352 15,572 12,132 21.34 1.81 US Palladium 4,183 5,095 5,315 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Anthony Barker, David Cowell and David Gregorio)