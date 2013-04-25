PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 1-week high, central bank purchases support

* Russia, Turkey raised gold reserves in March * Gold to climb to $1,469 -technicals * Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Gold climbed to its highest in more than a week on Thursday, boosted by prospects of more central bank buying after a recent steep sell-off in the precious metal, while a firmer euro also underpinned prices. Central bank purchases and surging physical demand helped gold bounce from a two-year trough around $1,321 an ounce hit last week, dealers said. But daily outflows from exchange-traded funds, reflecting sagging investor confidence, capped gains. Russia and Turkey raised their gold reserves in March, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, increasing their holdings ahead of the spectacular plunge in prices this month that shocked ardent gold investors and bulls. Gold reversed early losses and stood at $1,445.56 an ounce by 0621 GMT, up $14.76. It hit a high of $1,447.66 an ounce earlier in the session, its loftiest since April 15 -- the day it posted its biggest ever daily drop in dollar terms. "If the price breaks above $1,447-$1,450 levels, there will be more upward momentum. If it doesn't, we may see a further dip in gold prices," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Bullion is torn between a rise in demand for jewellery and coins, and investors in ETFs cutting exposure as they became increasingly convinced the U.S. Federal Reserve will look to end its bullion-friendly bond-buying programme by the end of 2013 or beginning of 2014. Holdings of the largest gold-backed ETF, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, dropped 0.38 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday, their lowest since late 2009. Premiums for gold bars soared to multi-year highs in Asia after a spate of physical buying ran down supplies, with dealers in top consumer India expecting a surge in imports this month. Dealers also noted an increase in buying interest in second-largest consumer China, keeping premiums in Hong Kong at their highest level since October 2011 at up to $3 an ounce to spot London prices. "Strong physical buying in China is overflowing into Hong Kong. I heard if you have gold bars now, people will buy them at $2.50 to $3.00 premiums," said a dealer in Singapore. The former British colony is the centre for bullion trading in East Asia and China's main source for gold imports. XAU-HK-PREM U.S. gold for June delivery rose more than 1 percent to as high as $1,447.50, its highest since April 15, but some dealers cautioned the current rebound in cash and gold futures was far from sustainable. "Physical buying has been strong but the question is where are these buyers are coming from? There could be a fundamental shift from commercial buying of paper assets into physical gold. If that's the case, gold prices may continue to go up," said Liu at Phillip Futures. "But then I suspect, it's most likely the buyers are retail investors who don't know much about gold's personality and behaviour. If that's the case, how long can this physical buying sustain?" In other markets, the euro bounced back against the dollar, making dollar-prices gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while shares edged higher on views the recent run of weak global economic data will encourage major central banks to keep or deepen their monetary stimulus. Precious metals prices 0621 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1445.56 14.76 +1.03 -13.67 Spot Silver 23.22 0.13 +0.56 -23.32 Spot Platinum 1436.74 10.74 +0.75 -6.40 Spot Palladium 671.75 6.25 +0.94 -2.93 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1445.00 21.30 +1.50 -13.77 31310 COMEX SILVER MAY3 23.20 0.36 +1.59 -23.27 11054 Euro/Dollar 1.3038 Dollar/Yen 99.12 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)