PRECIOUS-Gold climbs, near 1-week peak
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Gold Market Report
April 29, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Monday,
holding near its highest level in more than a week, as a rebound
in prices from a 2-year trough failed to curb investor appetite
for the precious metal. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen $1.15 an ounce to $1,463.65 by
0025 GMT, having posted its biggest weekly gain in three months
last week. Gold plunged to around $1,321 on April 16, its lowest
in more than two years, in a sell-off that surprised ardent gold
investors and bulls. 
    * U.S. gold for June delivery stood at $1,463.20 an
ounce, up $9.60.   
    * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, dipped 0.66 percent on
Friday from Thursday, while those of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, climbed 0.25 percent
in the same period. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net longs in
gold futures and options in the week to April 23 as investors
reduced bullish bets, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar dropped on Friday to its lowest against the yen
in more than a week after the Bank of Japan left policy
unchanged and data showed the U.S. economy expanded more slowly
than expected in the first quarter. 
    * U.S. stocks dipped in thin volume on Friday, though the
market had a strong week overall despite a mixed bag of earnings
and weak economic figures. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment surveys 
    0900 Italy Business confidence 
    1200 Germany Inflation 
    1230 U.S. Personal income/spending 
    1230 U.S. Fed Midwest manufacturing 
    1400 U.S. Pending home sales 
    1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing 
  
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1463.65    1.15   +0.08    -12.59
  Spot Silver        24.01    0.03   +0.13    -20.71
  Spot Platinum    1477.50    4.50   +0.31     -3.75
  Spot Palladium    677.97    0.10   +0.01     -2.03
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1463.20    9.60   +0.66    -12.69         3707
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  23.97    0.21   +0.87    -20.72          430
  Euro/Dollar       1.3033
  Dollar/Yen         97.89
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
