PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1 percent, holds near one-week high
#Gold Market Report
April 29, 2013 / 3:06 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1 percent, holds near one-week high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold neutral in $1,448-$1,485 range -technicals
 
    * Speculators cut gold longs in the week to April 23
    * Coming Up: U.S. personal income/spending; 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Lewa Pardomuan
    SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1
percent on Monday and held near its highest in more than a week,
as a rebound in prices from multi-year lows failed to damp
investor appetite for the precious metal, causing a shortage in
physical supply.
    Recent bleak U.S. growth data that raised hopes the Federal
Reserve would keep its current pace of bond buying at $85
billion a month also supported gold, widely seen as a hedge
against inflation. 
    U.S. gold futures, which often provide trading cues
to cash gold, hit a high of $1,472.20 an ounce. By 0553 GMT,
prices stood at $1,468.90 an ounce, up $15.30. Spot gold 
rose $6.70 to $1,469.20 an ounce.    
     Both cash gold and futures sank to around $1,321 on April
16, their lowest in more than two years, after a drop below
$1,500 sparked a sell-off that prompted investors to slash 
holdings of exchange-traded funds. They touched an 11-day peak
above $1,484 on Friday. 
    "I don't think gold is out of the woods yet, but there's
room for upward correction. One of the reasons why gold has
dropped so much was the strong signs of U.S. economic recovery.
Now, we don't see much of it," said Joyce Liu, an investment
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
    "But investors are still roiled by the very recent tumble.
The question is how sustainable is this physical buying, because
at the same time, we are still seeing funds flowing out of gold.
Retail investors won't be buying gold in hundreds of millions of
dollars like the funds."
    Premiums for gold bars have jumped to multi-year highs in
Asia because of strong demand from the physical market, which
has led to a shortage in gold bars, coins, nuggets and other
products. 
    
    Holdings on the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, continue to fall, in a
sign investors have yet to regain confidence in gold. The
holdings are now at their lowest since September 2009. 
 
    In other markets, shares inched ahead while the dollar lost
ground as investors counted on easy money from central banks in
the euro zone and United States to offset the risk of further
disappointment from global economic data. 
    The recent string of unsatisfactory data will strengthen the
hand of the doves at the Fed and temper any talk of tapering
back the bond buying programme. The policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee will announce its decision at 1815 GMT on
Wednesday. 
    U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual
rate in the first quarter, data showed on Friday, falling short
of market expectations for 3.0 percent growth. 
    Gold rallied to an 11-month high in October last year after
the Fed announced its third round of aggressive economic
stimulus, raising fears the central bank's money-printing to buy
assets would stoke inflation.
    "Equally important in helping gold prices stay up over the
short term, is the continued strong activity we are seeing in
the physical markets," said Edward Meir, a metals analyst at
futures brokerage INTL FCStone.
    "In other macro news, the growth situation here in the
United States is generating concern and may provide further
fodder for the gold bugs going forward, despite the fact that we
did not see much in the way of any upside action on Friday when
the first-quarter GDP numbers were released."
      Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net longs in
gold futures and options in the week to April 23 as investors
reduced bullish bets, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday. 
        
  Precious metals prices 0553 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1469.20    6.70   +0.46    -12.26
  Spot Silver        24.17    0.19   +0.79    -20.18
  Spot Platinum    1480.00    7.00   +0.48     -3.58
  Spot Palladium    676.38   -1.49   -0.22     -2.26
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1468.90   15.30   +1.05    -12.35        15521
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  24.16    0.40   +1.69    -20.08         1837
  Euro/Dollar       1.3043
  Dollar/Yen         97.58
 
 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
