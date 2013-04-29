PRECIOUS-Gold up on cenbank stimulus hopes, eyes Fed meeting

* Fed, ECB maintaining easy monetary policies help-traders * Outflow continues in gold exchange-traded products * China's May Day holiday could remove some physical support * Coming up: U.S. Case-Shiller home prices due Tuesday (Updates throughout; adds comment, second byline, dateline) By Clara Denina and Frank Tang LONDON/NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold was lifted on Monday by broad gains in commodities and by hopes of further monetary easing ahead of U.S. and European central-bank policy meetings this week, but it remains vulnerable to a slowdown in physical buying and outflows in exchange-traded funds. Bullion buying increased after a Friday report, which showed weaker-than-expected U.S. growth, raised expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its bond buying at $85 billion a month for now, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to announce an interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday, analysts said. Bullion has recovered more than half of its $225-per-ounce loss incurred between April 12 and 16, driven by very strong physical demand around the world especially in top bullion consumers China and India. However, selling by investors in exchange-traded funds failed to show any signs of abating as investors, dissatisfied gold's underperformance, continued to sell the metal. "The key question in the near term is whether retail and jewellery demand can continue to counter exchange-traded product outflows and the rise in gross shorts," said Suki Cooper, precious metals strategist at Barclays Capital. "We continue to believe ETP outflows remain the key downside risk in the near term," Cooper said. Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,474.21 an ounce by 4:54 p.m. EDT (2054 GMT). U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $13.80 at $1,467.40 an ounce, with trading volume at about half of its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gains in commodities across the board led by industrial commodities also boosted gold demand. A recent string of unsatisfactory U.S. economic data should temper any talk of reducing its bond buying program and support gold, trader said. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue its policy statement on Wednesday. DISAPPOINTING ETP DEMAND The absence of China, the world's second-largest gold consumer, which is on holiday until Thursday for May Day celebrations, was likely to remove significant physical support from the market, traders said. Premiums for gold bars jumped to multi-year highs in Asia last week because of strong demand from the physical market, which has led to a shortage of bars, coins and nuggets. However, investors in the so called "paper gold" products such as gold futures and exchange-traded products, have yet to regain confidence in gold, analysts said. Holdings on the largest gold-backed ETP, the SPDR Gold Trust , reported an outflow of 7.2 tonnes on Friday, bringing the total drop to 138.2 tonnes this month. According to Reuters data, total outflows across the major ETFs have reached 354.60 tonnes this year, more than reversing last year's net rise of 220.20 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver rose 2.2 percent to $24.51 an ounce. Platinum rose to $1,506.74, up 2.3 percent, while palladium was up 2.8 percent at $696.72 an ounce. 4:54 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1467.40 13.80 0.9 1461.60 1478.30 112,483 US Silver MAY 24.122 0.364 1.5 23.915 24.550 19,181 US Plat JUL 1507.40 30.90 2.1 1480.40 1525.80 12,066 US Pall JUN 699.20 17.25 2.5 678.20 702.80 4,052 Gold 1474.21 11.71 0.8 1462.93 1477.70 Silver 24.510 0.530 2.2 24.000 24.580 Platinum 1506.74 33.74 2.3 1479.43 1522.00 Palladium 696.72 18.85 2.8 678.00 700.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 133,017 234,365 177,445 21.02 -1.24 US Silver 69,110 75,072 54,692 30.01 4.80 US Platinum 12,217 16,062 11,918 19.09 0.06 US Palladium 4,306 5,334 5,120 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Anthony Barker and Bob Burgdorfer)