PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 1-week low, ETFs extend losses
May 2, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 1-week low, ETFs extend losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Gold held near its weakest
level in almost a week on Thursday, shrugging off the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its loose monetary
policy, pressured by a drop in holdings on exchange-traded
funds, equities and other commodities.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell $1.18 an ounce to $1,455.56 by 0035
GMT, having shed more than 1 percent in the previous session --
its biggest daily drop since bullion's historic decline in
mid-April. It hit a low of $1,439.74 on Wednesday, the weakest
since April 25.
    * Fears that central banks' money-printing to buy assets
will stoke inflation have been a key driver in boosting gold,
which rallied to an 11-month high last October after the Fed
announced its third round of aggressive economic stimulus.
    * U.S. gold stood at $1,455.20 an ounce, up $9.00.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.31 percent to
1,075.23 tonnes on Wednesday -- their lowest since September
2009. 
    * In its statement following a two-day meeting, the Fed
reiterated it will continue to buy $85 billion worth of bonds
each month to support a moderately expanding economy that still
has too high an unemployment rate. 
    * Gold's historic sell-off last month has intensified a
disconnect between funds that sold on dissatisfaction over
bullion's underperformance and individual investors who could
not get enough physical gold coins and bars at bargain prices.
 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in
U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central
Bank's interest rate decision later in the session. 
    * Oil, gold and copper tumbled on Wednesday after renewed
worries over the Chinese and U.S. economies drove investors to
sell raw materials on the first trading day of May, a month
known for historically weak commodity prices. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    
 0145  China      HSBC Final manufacturing PMI                
 0743  Italy      Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI              
 0748  France     Markit manufacturing PMI                    
 0753  Germany    Markit/BME manufacturing PMI                
 0758  Euro zone  Markit manufacturing PMI                    
 1145  European Central Bank announces rate decision 
 1230  ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 
 1230  U.S. International trade                                 
 1230  U.S. Weekly jobless claims                              
 1345  U.S. ISM-New York business activity                     
      
    PRICES
      
  Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1455.56   -1.18   -0.08    -13.08
  Spot Silver        23.52   -0.01   -0.04    -22.32
  Spot Platinum    1469.50   -1.50   -0.10     -4.27
  Spot Palladium    683.50   -2.00   -0.29     -1.23
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1455.20    9.00   +0.62    -13.16         3838
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  23.53    0.18   +0.78    -22.18         1567
  Euro/Dollar       1.3176
  Dollar/Yen         97.16
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
