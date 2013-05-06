FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-week high; equities weigh
#Gold Market Report
May 6, 2013 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-week high; equities weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Gold neared its highest level
in more than two weeks on Monday, supported by a firmer euro,
but could face pressure from a rally in equity markets after
better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold added $3.46 an ounce to $1,473.66 by 0037 GMT
after rising as high as $1,487.80 on Friday, its strongest since
April 15, on safe haven buying after a cut in interest rates by
the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to stick to its stimulus programme.
    * U.S. gold was at $1,473.10 an ounce, up $8.90.   
    * U.S. employment rose at a faster pace than expected in
April and hiring was much stronger than previously thought in
the prior two months, damping speculation the Fed may boost
monetary stimulus. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.34 percent to
1065.61 tonnes on Friday -- their lowest since September 2009.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
bets in gold futures and options in the week to April 30 as the
price of the precious metal rallied 4.5 percent during the
period, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) showed on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs
up to an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street
to an all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held its
ground against the yen. 
    * The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3123, but the
single currency's top side could be limited after the European
Central Bank's president said the bank was technically ready for
negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy.
 
    * Crude futures rallied in Asia early on Monday due to
geopolitical tensions in the oil-producing Middle East after
Israel carried out a second air strike in Syria. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC services PMI 
    0743 Italy Markit/ADACI services PMI 
    0748 France Markit services PMI 
    0753 Germany Market services PMI 
    0758 Euro zone Markit services PMI 
    0830 Euro zone Sentix index 
    0900 Euro zone Retail sales 
    1400 U.S. Employment trend index 
   
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1473.66    3.46   +0.24    -12.00
  Spot Silver        24.22    0.14   +0.58    -20.01
  Spot Platinum    1503.00    7.00   +0.47     -2.08
  Spot Palladium    694.47    3.97   +0.57      0.36
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1473.10    8.90   +0.61    -12.10         3192
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  24.23    0.22   +0.90    -19.85          781
  Euro/Dollar       1.3120
  Dollar/Yen         99.09
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
