PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower as equities gain, ETFs plunge
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
#Gold Market Report
May 7, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower as equities gain, ETFs plunge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Tuesday, losing
its shine as an alternative investment as stock markets rallied
and as holdings on bullion exchange-traded funds slipped to
their lowest in more than three years.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold eased $1.25 an ounce to $1,467.64 by 0031 GMT.
It hit a near three-week high of $1,487.80 on Friday on
safe-haven buying spurred by a cut in interest rates by the
European Central Bank and the Fed's decision to stick to its
stimulus programme.
    * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,467.50 an
ounce.   
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.31 percent to
1062.30 tonnes on Monday -- the lowest since August 2009. In
terms of ounces, holdings fell to 34,153,901.
 
    * Indian gold futures extended gains on Monday, helped by a
weaker rupee and firm overseas markets, driving away importers
seeking to stock up for a big festival next week. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday after the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index closed at a record high overnight on
renewed hopes for a steady U.S. recovery, but weak global growth
data kept investors wary of pushing prices sharply higher.
 
    * The euro struggled to gain any momentum in early Asian
trade on Tuesday, while the Australian dollar nursed losses as
bears bet on the prospect of a cut in interest rates later in
the session. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Industrial output 
    0645 France Trade data 
    1000 Germany Industrial orders 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence 
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit 
       
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1467.64   -1.25   -0.09    -12.36
  Spot Silver        23.96   -0.02   -0.08    -20.87
  Spot Platinum    1494.99   -7.51   -0.50     -2.61
  Spot Palladium    692.22    0.72   +0.10      0.03
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1467.50   -0.50   -0.03    -12.43         2561
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  23.95    0.00   -0.02    -20.77          379
  Euro/Dollar       1.3071
  Dollar/Yen         99.29
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
