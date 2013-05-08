PRECIOUS-Gold up over 1 pct on dollar drop, physical demand

* Rise in German industrial output weighs on dollar * Equities rally could sap bullion interest * ETF holdings drop to lowest since early 2009 * Coming up: U.S. wholesale inventory data Thursday (Adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Gold was up over 1 percent on Wednesday, rising for the first time in three sessions as a drop in the dollar and strong physical bullion buying helped offset pressure from a continued decline in gold-backed exchange-traded fund holdings. The precious metal and industrial commodities were supported by dollar's sharp fall against the euro. An unexpected rise in German industrial output pared back prospects of a near-term interest rate cut in the euro zone. Hopes of surging demand from China in coming months, after net gold inflows from Hong Kong hit a record in March, might further support bullion prices, which have been hurt by sagging investor confidence this year, analysts said. "Indian physical demand is also strong and the combined response by consumers and retail investors to the plunge in prices since mid-April is absorbing a portion of the liquidation in the gold-exchange traded funds," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC. Spot gold rose to $1,471.16 by 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT), up 1.3 percent, its biggest one-day percentage increase in nearly two weeks. Bullion fell over 1 percent in the previous session as the equity markets rallied. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled up $24.90 at $1,473.70 an ounce, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Analysts said, however, U.S. equities' rallies will likely pressure gold's safe-haven appeal. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index reversed early losses and was set to end at another intraday record high. "Given the reduction of tail-risk in Europe, the rising labor market in the U.S. and the low inflation rate, investors prefer equities to gold in the near term," bullion broker Sharps Pixley said in a note. ETF OUTFLOWS CONTINUE Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to 1,057.79 tonnes, the lowest since early 2009. Spot gold was down more than 12 percent so far this year after posting annual gains in the past 12 years as easy monetary policy prompted investors to buy bullion. The physical market remained tight given a recent surge in demand for gold bars, coins and nuggets, but some analysts said volumes had come off slightly after a recent rush in Asian countries. UBS said in a note that its index of India physical flows continued to suggest demand that is well above average. In other precious metals, silver eased 0.1 percent to $23.86 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.3 percent to $1,496.24 an ounce, while palladium was up 2.1 percent at 692.46. 3:29 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1473.70 24.90 1.7 1446.70 1475.80 144,661 US Silver JUL 23.927 0.121 0.5 23.640 24.095 34,136 US Plat JUL 1504.90 23.70 1.6 1480.80 1509.00 7,541 US Pall JUN 698.25 17.65 2.6 681.15 699.40 3,199 Gold 1471.16 19.17 1.3 1448.28 1476.36 Silver 23.860 -0.030 -0.1 23.700 24.070 Platinum 1496.24 18.74 1.3 1483.00 1506.50 Palladium 692.46 13.96 2.1 683.00 696.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 178,471 222,388 177,610 19.99 -0.22 US Silver 37,222 78,557 55,035 27.95 1.18 US Platinum 7,718 13,266 11,888 19.68 0.25 US Palladium 4,098 5,188 5,041 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird, Andre Grenon and Bob Burgdorfer)