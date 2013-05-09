FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips after 1 pct gain; ETFs at 4-year low
May 9, 2013 / 1:01 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold slips after 1 pct gain; ETFs at 4-year low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Thursday,
after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session, as
speculators booked profits and investors cut their holdings on
bullion exchange-traded funds to their lowest since early 2009.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell $2.78 an ounce to $1,469.41 by 0045
GMT, with gains in equities also weighing on prices. Gold hit an
intraday high around $1,476 on Wednesday on physical buying and
a drop in the dollar against the euro. 
    * U.S. gold was at $1,468.90 an ounce, down $4.80.  
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.60 percent to
1,051.47 tonnes on Wednesday from 1057.79 tonnes on Tuesday.
 
    * The U.S. Mint will limit dealers' purchases of its
"America the Beautiful" five-ounce silver bullion coins when
they go on sale next week, reflecting soaring physical demand
after a sharp selloff in precious metals. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Encouraging global data and Wall Street's extended record
run underpinned Asian shares on Thursday, with Japanese stocks
leading the way to within striking distance of fresh five-year
highs. 
    * The euro held near a one-week high against the dollar and
two-month peaks on its Australian counterpart in early Asian
trade on Thursday, having risen broadly after upbeat German
factory activity data bolstered sentiment. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China CPI yy Apr CNCPI=ECI 
    0130 China PPI yy Apr CNPPI=ECI 
    1100 Britain BOE bank rate May GBBOEI=ECI 
    1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly ECONUS 
    2350 Japan Bank lending yy Apr JPBNK=ECI
   
    PRICES    
  Precious metals prices 0045 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1469.41   -2.78   -0.19    -12.25
  Spot Silver        23.83   -0.06   -0.25    -21.30
  Spot Platinum    1496.24   -3.76   -0.25     -2.53
  Spot Palladium    690.47   -1.53   -0.22     -0.22
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1468.90   -4.80   -0.33    -12.35         2924
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  23.82   -0.11   -0.45    -21.20          430
  Euro/Dollar       1.3161
  Dollar/Yen         98.84
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

