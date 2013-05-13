FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold down 1 pct on fund outflows, economic hopes
May 13, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold down 1 pct on fund outflows, economic hopes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. retail sales rise unexpectedly in April
    * Major ETP gold holdings resume selling after gain
    * Hedge funds' 1st-qtr holdings and CPI data later in week
    * Coming up: U.S. import, export prices Tuesday

 (Updates prices, adds market details)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1 percent on
Monday, hovering near its lowest price in two weeks as stronger
U.S. retail sales data inspired economic hopes and reduced the
safe-haven bid for gold.
    Bullion fell for a third session after the Commerce
Department said U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in April,
pointing to underlying strength in the economy. 
    Exchange-traded products liquidated more gold holdings on
the data.
     A 1 percent decline in crude oil prices also reduced gold's
inflation-hedge appeal.  
    Holdings in major gold-backed exchange-traded products (ETP)
 monitored by Reuters fell 0.3 percent. On
Friday, they had posted the first daily inflow in nearly two
months.
    "In our view, there is greater risk of physical demand
slowing further, rather than sizeable ETP inflows, thus posing
downside risk to prices in the near term," said Suki Cooper,
precious metals strategist at Barclays Capital.    
    Spot gold dropped 1.1 percent to $1,431.49 an ounce
by 3:37 p.m. EDT (1937 GMT). Earlier in the session, it hit a
low of $1,426.40 an ounce, near a two-week low of $1,420.
    U.S. gold for June delivery settled down $2.30 at
$1,434.30 an ounce, with trading volume about 25 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    The metal was also under pressure as the dollar initially
gained versus the euro after European Central Bank policymaker
Ignazio Visco said if the euro zone economy needed more help,
the deposit rate could be cut to negative territory.
 
    The dollar has since reversed gains against the euro but
edged higher against a basket of major currencies. 

    ETP OUTFLOW RESUMES
    Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed ETP, fell around 0.2 percent to 1,051.65 tonnes on
Friday after rising slightly in the day-earlier session. The
holdings stood at a four-year low. 
    A report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
showed hedge funds and money managers trimmed their bullish bets
in gold futures and options in the week to May 7 on weaker
bullion prices and outflows in gold exchange-traded funds.
 
    This week, gold will likely take trading cues from a busy
schedule of U.S. economic indicators including producer prices,
consumer price index and consumer confidence. 
    On Wednesday, investors will also find out gold investments
held by prominent hedge fund managers led by John Paulson at the
end of the first quarter. Funds and institutional investors are
required to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission 45
days after the end of each quarter.
    Among other precious metals, with silver down 0.9
percent to $23.60, platinum falling 1 percent to $1,476
an ounce. Palladium, however, climbed 1.5 percent to
$713.97 an ounce.
 3:37 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold JUN   1434.30  -2.30  -0.2  1424.70 1448.30  136,921
 US Silver JUL  23.696  0.038   0.2   23.470  23.840   29,489
 US Plat JUL   1484.50  -1.50  -0.1  1477.00 1497.10    6,474
 US Pall JUN    718.70  13.00   1.8   700.00  719.10    4,101
                                                               
 Gold          1431.49 -16.21  -1.1  1426.40 1448.19         
 Silver         23.600 -0.220  -0.9   23.540  23.870
 Platinum      1476.00 -14.50  -1.0  1480.00 1492.00
 Palladium      713.97  10.47   1.5   702.25  716.22
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        169,223   221,546   178,351     22.37   -0.36
 US Silver       33,765    79,065    55,078     28.52    2.01
 US Platinum      6,691    12,084    11,803     19.76    0.01
 US Palladium     5,663     5,392     5,018                  
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal in London and Lewa
Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, David Gregorio
and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
