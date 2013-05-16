FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drops for 6th session in longest losing streak in 4 yrs
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
May 16, 2013 / 1:21 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold drops for 6th session in longest losing streak in 4 yrs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a sixth session
on Thursday in its longest losing streak since March 2009, after
holdings in exchange-traded funds fell to their lowest in four
years as rallying stock markets dulled bullion's safe-haven
appeal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dropped 0.3 percent to $1,388.15 an
ounce by 0033 GMT after hitting its weakest since April 19 at
1,386.89 an ounce. 
    * U.S. gold eased 0.64 percent to $1,387.30.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.43 percent to
1047.14 tonnes on Wednesday from 1051.65 tonnes on Tuesday,
their lowest since March 2009.  
    * Premiums for physical gold in India, the world's biggest
gold buyer, have jumped sharply this week due to limited supply
after the central bank restricted imports to rein in a record
current account deficit. 
    * The United States will rigorously enforce "without fear or
fail" sanctions starting on July 1 that ban governments or
private companies from selling gold to Iran, a top Treasury
official said on Wednesday. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a positive start on Thursday after
data showed Japan's economy accelerated in the first three
months of the year. 
   * The euro declined to its lowest level against the dollar in
six weeks on Wednesday. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0200      China Foreign direct investment     
    0900     Euro zone Eurostat trade         
    1230     U.S. Building permits         
    1230     U.S. Housing starts         
    1230     U.S. CPI                 
    1230     U.S. Weekly jobless claims        
    1400     U.S. Philly Fed business index      

  Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1388.15   -4.14   -0.30    -17.10
  Spot Silver        22.57    0.00   +0.00    -25.46
  Spot Platinum    1479.25   -6.75   -0.45     -3.63
  Spot Palladium    722.22   -2.28   -0.31      4.37
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1387.30   -8.90   -0.64    -17.22         6828
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  22.55   -0.11   -0.48    -25.41         1250
  Euro/Dollar       1.2884
  Dollar/Yen        102.06
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
