PRECIOUS-Gold, silver fall as dollar gains; ETF holdings drop
May 21, 2013 / 1:25 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold, silver fall as dollar gains; ETF holdings drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Gold drifted lower for an
eighth session out of nine on Tuesday on outflows from
exchange-traded funds and as the dollar firmed, putting more
pressure on bullion which has already lost nearly a fifth of its
value this year.
    Silver also dropped, after recovering from Monday's early
dive when it hit 2-1/2-year lows.   
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.4 percent to $1,387.86 an
ounce by 0042 GMT. The price rose 2.6 percent on Monday after a
seven-session slide -- the metal's longest losing streak since
March 2009. 
    * U.S. gold futures gained 0.2 percent to $1,386.60.
    * Growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon halt its
bond-buying programme has also trimmed gold's appeal as an
inflation hedge.
    * Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Chicago, said the Fed could continue on its bond-buying
programme through the summer, but end it abruptly in the autumn
if by then it is confident that the improvement in the jobs
outlook is here to stay. 
    * Spot silver fell 1.1 percent to $22.67, not far off
Monday's low of $20.84. Spot silver closed up 3 percent
overnight after falling as much as 6 percent. 
    * U.S. silver futures were up 0.3 percent at $22.65
an ounce after sliding by up to 9 percent during the early
sell-off in Asia on Monday.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings stood at 1,031.50 tonnes
on Monday, the lowest in more than four years. 
    * Holdings of the largest silver ETF, the iShares Silver
Trust are at the lowest since mid-January.
    * India, the world's top gold consumer, will take more steps
if necessary to curb gold imports after the country's overseas
purchases of gold and silver shot up 138 percent in April.
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar gained versus a basket of currencies 
after retreating broadly on Monday as traders pared back
expectations Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at tapering
U.S. bond purchases this week. 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  
    0600     Germany Producer prices              
    1145     U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales   
    1255     U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales     
    
  Precious metals prices 0042 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1387.86   -5.18   -0.37    -17.12
  Spot Silver        22.67   -0.25   -1.09    -25.13
  Spot Platinum    1478.50   -9.00   -0.61     -3.68
  Spot Palladium    743.47   -3.53   -0.47      7.44
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1386.60    2.50   +0.18    -17.26         5068
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  22.65    0.06   +0.28    -25.09         1431
  Euro/Dollar       1.2880
  Dollar/Yen        102.44
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.
and Joseph Radford)

