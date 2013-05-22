PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Fed officials play down stimulus halt

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar after Federal Reserve officials dampened expectations that the U.S. central bank may soon exit its bullion-friendly bond purchases. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,379.56 an ounce by 0108 GMT, but remains not far off a two-year low. Spot silver gained 1 percent to $22.61 an ounce, regaining more ground after dropping to 2-1/2-year lows earlier this week. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,378.80 an ounce. * Gold has been pressured in recent weeks by fears the Federal Reserve could scale back or halt its monthly $85 billion bond purchases that have buoyed bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. * But New York Fed President William Dudley and St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard, who will both vote at the June 18-19 meeting, made clear further economic progress was needed before they would support curtailing bond purchases. * Investors are eyeing Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Congress about the state of the U.S. economy later in the day for clues to his stance on ending the monetary stimulus this year. The Federal Open Market Committee also releases the minutes of its April 30-May 1 meeting. * Gold's recent slump could have much further to run, with a breach of its April low of $1,321.35 potentially setting up bigger losses towards levels not seen since mid-2010, according to chart analysts. * The Bank of Japan may front-load bond purchases or offer funds via market operations more frequently if bond market turbulence persists, hoping it can prevent a renewed spike in yields by fine-tuning market operations. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday to 1,023.08 tonnes, the lowest in more than four years. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street with Japan's Nikkei reaching a 5-1/2 year high, while the yen took a defensive stance ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) N/A Bank of Japan announces monetary policy decision 0800 Euro zone Current account 1400 U.S. Existing home sales 1400 Fed Chairman Bernanke testifies on economic outlook before U.S. congressional committee 1800 FOMC releases minutes of April 30-May 1 meeting Precious metals prices 0108 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1379.56 4.12 +0.30 -17.62 Spot Silver 22.61 0.23 +1.03 -25.33 Spot Platinum 1465.74 8.74 +0.60 -4.51 Spot Palladium 744.97 1.47 +0.20 7.65 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1378.80 1.20 +0.09 -17.72 5899 COMEX SILVER JUL3 22.58 0.12 +0.53 -25.32 1420 Euro/Dollar 1.2923 Dollar/Yen 102.58 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Richard Pullin)