FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold gains on U.S. stimulus hopes; Bernanke eyed
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 22, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on U.S. stimulus hopes; Bernanke eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold still trading near 2-year lows
    * Fed officials calm fears over end to bond buying
    * Coming Up: Fed Chairman Bernanke speaks at 1400 GMT

 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday on
strong Chinese demand and after Federal Reserve officials
allayed investor concerns that the U.S. central bank will soon
exit its bullion-friendly bond purchases.
    Gold has been pressured in recent weeks by fears the Fed
could scale back or halt its monthly $85 billion bond purchases
that have buoyed bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
    Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,378.29 an ounce by
0628 GMT, but remains not far off a two-year low of $1,321.35
reached during a sell-off last month.   
    The metal had fallen for eight sessions out of the last nine
as of Tuesday and is down nearly 18 percent for the year.     
    Investors are eyeing Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
in Congress on the state of the U.S. economy later in the day
for clues to his stance on ending the monetary stimulus this
year. The Federal Open Market Committee also releases the
minutes of its April 30-May 1 meeting on Wednesday.
    "We would suggest that Bernanke will hint at some sort of
pullback, in which case, we could see a pickup in volatility and
lower gold prices heading into the balance of the week," said
Edward Meir, a metals analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone.
    New York Fed President William Dudley and St. Louis Fed
chief James Bullard, who will both vote at the central bank's
next scheduled meeting on June 18-19, made clear further
economic progress was needed before they would support
curtailing bond purchases. 
    Some officials are calling for an early end to the monetary
easing given recent gains in the U.S. jobs sector.
   Spot silver gained 0.5 percent to $22.49 an ounce,
regaining more ground after dropping to 2-1/2-year lows earlier
this week.
    
    CHINA DEMAND   
    Strong demand from China, the world's second-biggest gold
consumer after India, provided key support to the metal.
    "Chinese buying is mainly pushing up gold prices," said a
trader in Tokyo, adding that bullion could go up to $1,385.
    Shanghai gold prices fell slightly on Wednesday but
were still around $30 higher than spot gold, indicating that
Chinese demand was strong because it would be cheaper for local
buyers to purchase gold from overseas.
    U.S. gold was little changed at $1,377.4 an ounce.
    Persistent outflows from exchange-traded funds as well as
technical charts suggest gold faces more downside pressure.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, New
York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday to
1,023.08 tonnes, the lowest in more than four years.
     
                                                                    
  Precious metals prices 0628 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg   Volume
  Spot Gold        1378.29    2.85   +0.21    -17.69
  Spot Silver        22.49    0.11   +0.49    -25.73
  Spot Platinum    1461.24    4.24   +0.29     -4.81
  Spot Palladium    743.22   -0.28   -0.04      7.40
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1377.40   -0.20   -0.01    -17.81      16200
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  22.48    0.02   +0.09    -25.65       3754
  Euro/Dollar       1.2911
  Dollar/Yen        102.58
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    

 (Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.