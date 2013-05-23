FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips after Bernanke hints at slowing bond purchases
May 23, 2013 / 1:00 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold slips after Bernanke hints at slowing bond purchases

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a third straight
session on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke hinted at reducing an $85 billion bond-buying programme
that has increased the metal's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,363.96 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, holding near a two-year low of $1,321.35 reached in
April.
    * The metal hit a one-week high of $1,414.25 on Wednesday 
after Bernanke told Congress that the U.S. economy needs further
traction before it scales back monetary stimulus. But the price
slipped after he said a decision to cut back may come at one of
the central bank's "next few meetings" if the economy looked set
to maintain momentum. 
    * U.S. gold futures also fell 0.3 percent to
$1.362.90 an ounce. 
    * Premiums for gold bars hit a record high in Asia on
Wednesday as lower spot prices lured more buyers, mainly in
China, the world's second biggest consumer of the precious
metal, amid tight physical supplies. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent to 1,020.07
tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest in more than four years.
.    
    * Spot silver rose slightly after a two-day fall,
while platinum and palladium tracked gold lower.
        
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar hovered at a near three-year high against a
basket of major currencies in Asia, having risen broadly as
Treasury yields jumped on the prospect that the Fed might scale
back its stimulus programme this year. 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0145   China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI       
    0658   France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI    
    0728   Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI   
    0758   Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    1230   U.S. Weekly jobless claims              
    1258   U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI     
    1400   U.S. New home sales                     
    1400   Euro zone Consumer confidence           
    N/A    European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi speaks
    
  Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1363.96   -4.58   -0.33    -18.55
  Spot Silver        22.24    0.05   +0.23    -26.55
  Spot Platinum    1463.99   -1.51   -0.10     -4.63
  Spot Palladium    742.97   -1.03   -0.14      7.37
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1362.90   -4.50   -0.33    -18.67       4378
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  22.23   -0.25   -1.10    -26.48        778
  Euro/Dollar       1.2829
  Dollar/Yen        103.40
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.;
Editing by Richard Pullin)

