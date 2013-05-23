PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from losses as China data pummels stocks

* Gold reverses losses but still near two-year low of $1,321.35 * Fed needs to see more from economy before scaling back bond-buying -Bernanke * China PMI shrinks for first time in 7 months (Recasts, updates price) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold climbed off session lows on Thursday after weak Chinese factory activity jolted stock markets in Asia, sending investors back to the precious metal despite expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its monetary stimulus. The Nikkei dropped 7.3 percent, its biggest one-day percentage fall in two years, after a preliminary survey showed China's factory activity contracting, adding to concerns about a delayed recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.1 percent. Bullion had earlier fallen after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted at reducing an $85 billion bond-buying programme, hurting the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,375.16 an ounce by 0644 GMT. It hit a low of $1,356.24 earlier in the session, not far from a two-year trough of $1,321.35 plumbed in April. But gold could come under more selling pressure as Bernanke said a decision to adjust the bond-buying program could come in the "next few meetings" if the economy looked set to maintain momentum. "It does not matter if the tapering off (of the bond buying) is in this quarter or next or delayed by six months," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management. "If you know it's tapering off anyhow in the next 12 months, people do not want to be in (gold) anymore." The precious metal is down nearly a fifth this year as investors have fled to higher-yielding assets such as stocks. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent to 1,020.07 tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest in more than four years. U.S. gold futures rose 0.49 percent to $1,374.10 an ounce. Spot silver was up slightly but platinum and palladium were lower. DEMAND CONCERNS The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index in China for May fell to 49.6, slipping under the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction, for the first time since October. The data revived investor worries about whether China can sustain an economic revival this year, after annual growth slumped to a 13-year trough in 2012. China's factory output and investment performance for April released earlier this month had already underwhelmed markets. The contraction is an "alarming sign", said UBS' Schnider at a time when physical gold demand in Asia has been normalising. Top gold buyer India, which had seen gold imports jump 138 percent in April, is facing a slowdown as the peak wedding season comes to an end and its central bank imposes new rules to reduce a deficit. Precious metals prices 0644 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1375.16 6.62 +0.48 -17.88 Spot Silver 22.25 0.06 +0.27 -26.52 Spot Platinum 1456.99 -8.51 -0.58 -5.08 Spot Palladium 734.47 -9.53 -1.28 6.14 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1374.10 6.70 +0.49 -18.00 33998 COMEX SILVER JUL3 22.21 -0.26 -1.17 -26.53 8302 Euro/Dollar 1.2833 Dollar/Yen 101.69 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)