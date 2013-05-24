FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on stronger dollar, stocks
May 24, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on stronger dollar, stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday as
the dollar and equities regained  momentum after a volatile
trading session the day before, and as holdings in
bullion-backed exchange-traded funds fell to fresh four-year
lows.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.17 percent to $1,388.36 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, not far off two-year lows of $1,321.35 seen in
mid-April. 
    * U.S. gold fell 0.31 percent to $1,387.5.
    * Gold rose as much as 2 percent to $1,397.35 on Thursday as
investors sought its safe-haven status after the dollar and
equity markets were hit by factory data from China and the
United States that showed the pace of  manufacturing had slowed.
  
    * Concerns over the timing of a wind-down in the U.S.
stimulus programme also lingered even as Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the economy had to show more signs of
progress before monetary easing could be halted. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15 percent to
four-year lows of 1018.57 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japan's Nikkei share average regained ground on Friday
after a 7.3-percent dive in the previous session, its biggest
one-day percentage drop in two years after weak Chinese factory
data spooked investors. 
    * The dollar index rose 0.16 percent to 83.93. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0600     Germany Detailed Q1 GDP         
    0600     Germany GfK consumer confidence     
    0645     France Business climate         
    0800     Germany Ifo business climate     
    0800     Italy Consumer confidence         
    1230     U.S. Durable goods orders         

  Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1388.36   -2.34   -0.17    -17.09
  Spot Silver        22.52   -0.04   -0.18    -25.63
  Spot Platinum    1457.99   -0.62   -0.04     -5.02
  Spot Palladium    734.22   -0.21   -0.03      6.10
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1387.50   -4.30   -0.31    -17.20         2548
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  22.49   -0.02   -0.10    -25.62          376
  Euro/Dollar       1.2910
  Dollar/Yen        102.42
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

