PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as dollar, stocks slip
May 27, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as dollar, stocks slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm on
Monday after recording their best week in a month as the dollar
slipped and global stock markets fell on speculation the United
States would soon start to curb measures to stimulate the
economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dropped 0.03 percent, or 36 cents, to
$1,385.19 an ounce by 0016 GMT, not far from two-year lows of
$1,321.35 seen in mid-April. Gold is headed for its fifth
straight monthly drop. 
    * U.S. gold eased 0.14 percent to $1,384.6.
    * U.S. and European shares marked their first weekly decline
in five weeks last week after testimony by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked speculation the U.S. central bank
would soon trim its support for the economy. 
    * That boosted the safe-haven appeal of bullion, which
marked its biggest weekly percentage gain in a month. 
    * It was also supported by St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard's comments that U.S. inflation would have to pick up
before he voted to scale back stimulus. Gold is often bought as
a hedge against rising prices. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.24 percent to
1016.16 tonnes on Friday - the lowest in more than four years.
 
    * Gold prices are looking even more vulnerable after April's
price crash, as rampant inflation expected from successive
rounds of monetary easing fails to materialise. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar index slipped further after posting its
worst week against the yen in a year on Friday. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning, and
could endure another volatile session as investors remained on
edge after last week's turbulent trade that drove the market to
its worst one-day loss in two years. 

  Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1385.19   -0.36   -0.03    -17.28
  Spot Silver        22.37   -0.01   -0.04    -26.12
  Spot Platinum    1450.47    0.47   +0.03     -5.51
  Spot Palladium    729.00    4.50   +0.62      5.35
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1384.60   -2.00   -0.14    -17.38         1999
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  0.22    0.00   -0.63    -99.26          139
  Euro/Dollar       1.2928
  Dollar/Yen        101.07
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

