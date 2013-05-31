FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold gains on hopes Fed stimulus will stay, ETF holdings up
#Gold Market Report
May 31, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on hopes Fed stimulus will stay, ETF holdings up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Gold climbed on Friday,
hovering near a two-week high hit in the previous session, as
weak U.S. economic data eased fears that the Federal Reserve
could soon wind down its bullion-friendly bond buying programme.
    A rise in gold-backed exchange-traded fund holdings for the
first time in three weeks also indicated renewed interest in the
precious metal -- typically seen as a hedge against inflation. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.14 percent to $1,415.21 an ounce
by 0027 GMT, after rising to a two-week high of $1,417.81 on
Thursday. U.S. gold rose $3.30 to $1,414.80. 
    * Both were on track for a 2 percent gain this week, their
second straight weekly rise.
    * The U.S. economy expanded less than previously estimated
in the first three months of the year and initial jobless claims
unexpectedly rose last week, stirring up hopes the Fed may
continue its easing policy, which would keep interest rates low
and money cheap.  
    * Fears the U.S. central bank could start reining in its $85
billion in monthly asset purchases as early as the summer had
sparked recent a sell-off in gold and a rally in the dollar. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose on Wednesday for the
first time since May 9, to 1,013.15 tonnes.
 
    * The amount of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers rose 10 percent in April to a daily average of
24.1 million ounces, the highest level since August 2011, data
from industry group the London Bullion Market Association
showed. 
    * Barrick's suspended Pascua-Lama $8.5 billion gold
project will likely be reactivated in one to two years at the
earliest, given the infrastructure that needs to be built to
avoid water pollution, Chile's environmental regulator told
Reuters on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares recovered after lacklustre U.S. data eased
concerns about an early end to the Federal Reserve's strong
stimulus programme which has sharpened investor appetite for
risk. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0530 India Q1 GDP 
    0600 Germany Retail sales 
    0645 France Consumer spending 
    0900 Euro zone Inflation 
    0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 
    1230 U.S. Personal income 
    1230 U.S. Personal consumption 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 

  Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1415.21    1.96   +0.14    -15.49
  Spot Silver        22.78    0.05   +0.22    -24.77
  Spot Platinum    1476.49   -5.01   -0.34     -3.81
  Spot Palladium    754.97   -0.53   -0.07      9.10
  COMEX GOLD JUN3  1414.80    3.30   +0.23    -15.57          106
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  0.23    0.00   +0.33    -99.25          673
  Euro/Dollar       1.3047
  Dollar/Yen        100.92
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
