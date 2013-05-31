PRECIOUS-Gold gains on hopes Fed stimulus will stay, ETF holdings up

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Gold climbed on Friday, hovering near a two-week high hit in the previous session, as weak U.S. economic data eased fears that the Federal Reserve could soon wind down its bullion-friendly bond buying programme. A rise in gold-backed exchange-traded fund holdings for the first time in three weeks also indicated renewed interest in the precious metal -- typically seen as a hedge against inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.14 percent to $1,415.21 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after rising to a two-week high of $1,417.81 on Thursday. U.S. gold rose $3.30 to $1,414.80. * Both were on track for a 2 percent gain this week, their second straight weekly rise. * The U.S. economy expanded less than previously estimated in the first three months of the year and initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, stirring up hopes the Fed may continue its easing policy, which would keep interest rates low and money cheap. * Fears the U.S. central bank could start reining in its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases as early as the summer had sparked recent a sell-off in gold and a rally in the dollar. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose on Wednesday for the first time since May 9, to 1,013.15 tonnes. * The amount of gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers rose 10 percent in April to a daily average of 24.1 million ounces, the highest level since August 2011, data from industry group the London Bullion Market Association showed. * Barrick's suspended Pascua-Lama $8.5 billion gold project will likely be reactivated in one to two years at the earliest, given the infrastructure that needs to be built to avoid water pollution, Chile's environmental regulator told Reuters on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares recovered after lacklustre U.S. data eased concerns about an early end to the Federal Reserve's strong stimulus programme which has sharpened investor appetite for risk. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 India Q1 GDP 0600 Germany Retail sales 0645 France Consumer spending 0900 Euro zone Inflation 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1230 U.S. Personal income 1230 U.S. Personal consumption 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Precious metals prices 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1415.21 1.96 +0.14 -15.49 Spot Silver 22.78 0.05 +0.22 -24.77 Spot Platinum 1476.49 -5.01 -0.34 -3.81 Spot Palladium 754.97 -0.53 -0.07 9.10 COMEX GOLD JUN3 1414.80 3.30 +0.23 -15.57 106 COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.23 0.00 +0.33 -99.25 673 Euro/Dollar 1.3047 Dollar/Yen 100.92 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)