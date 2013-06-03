PRECIOUS-Gold climbs on weaker dollar, strong China factory data

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Monday after a sharp fall in the previous session, as the dollar eased and data over the weekend showed stronger-than-expected factory activity in China. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.6 percent to $1,394.71 an ounce by 0039 GMT, climbing back towards $1,400. It dropped nearly 2 percent on Friday after U.S. data showed low inflation, dampening bullion's appeal as a hedge against rising prices. * The metal has recorded two straight monthly declines and is down nearly 17 percent for the year. * U.S. gold rose $1.50 to $1,394.50. * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish bets in gold futures and options for the first time in four weeks as lacklustre U.S. economic data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would hold off tapering its monetary stimulus, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * But holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund New York's SPDR Gold Trust remained unchanged on Friday from Thursday. * Gold demand in India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, will be as strong as last year in the second half of 2013 due to prospects of good monsoon rains that will boost the income of farmers, the key buyers, the World Gold Council CEO said on Friday. * China's official PMI rose to 50.8 in May from 50.6 in April, data showed on Saturday, beating market expectations and raising optimism that the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising. China is the second biggest consumer of gold. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Nikkei share average fell to a five-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened already fragile sentiment in Japanese equities that had fallen nearly 14 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official Services PMI 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final 0753 Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI Final 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI Final 1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI Final 1400 U.S. Construction spending 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing index Precious metals prices 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1394.71 8.82 +0.64 -16.71 Spot Silver 22.34 0.13 +0.59 -26.22 Spot Platinum 1464.50 9.00 +0.62 -4.59 Spot Palladium 747.72 -0.78 -0.10 8.05 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1394.50 1.50 +0.11 -16.79 3990 COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- -- -- Euro/Dollar 1.2999 Dollar/Yen 100.44 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)