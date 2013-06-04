PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors await clarity on Fed stimulus

* Bullion falls after nearly 2 pct gain on Monday * Investors await U.S. nonfarm payroll data * Fed officials say bond purchases could slow from summer (Recasts lead, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as uncertainty over the timing of a pullback in the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying stimulus offset strong physical demand. Bullion, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has been under pressure in recent weeks after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank could slow its $85 billion monthly bond-purchase scheme if the U.S. economy strengthened. Data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity had slowed to the lowest level in nearly four years, even as two top Fed officials said the central bank could reduce bond buys this summer if the economy improved. "Signs of when monetary easing is going to taper are going to be a function in the short term (for gold prices)," said Mark Keenan, cross-commodity research strategist at Societe Generale. "We are going to get over-scrutinized analysis of any signs that might suggest it could end slightly earlier than anticipated." Keenan said the Fed could start slowing its programme in the fourth quarter of this year. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,407.50 an ounce by 0706 GMT after rising to $1,414.76 earlier. It gained 1.8 percent on Monday as the dollar tumbled on the weak manufacturing numbers. Investors are also awaiting the monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, with Bernanke saying in May that housing and labour data would determine the timing of any curbs in the monetary programme. "Employment numbers in the United States have always been and will remain a key barometer to affect any tapering," Keenan said. Strong physical demand in Asia and a pause in outflows from exchange-traded funds have bolstered gold prices recently. India's gold imports jumped to around 162 tonnes in May from 142.5 tonnes in April, despite a rebound in spot prices from a two-year low in mid-April and new measures by the central bank to reduce imports. The data raised fears that India, the world's biggest bullion buyer, could impose more restrictions on imports in an effort to decrease its deficit. Holdings of New York's SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged on Monday, showing investors' growing confidence in the metal. The near three-week decline in the holdings came to a stop last Wednesday. Precious metals prices 0706 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1407.50 -3.60 -0.26 -15.95 Spot Silver 22.59 -0.12 -0.53 -25.40 Spot Platinum 1487.74 -5.26 -0.35 -3.08 Spot Palladium 754.50 -2.00 -0.26 9.03 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1407.30 -4.60 -0.33 -16.02 15708 COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- -- Euro/Dollar 1.3077 Dollar/Yen 100.16 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)