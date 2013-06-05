PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on India demand concerns

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Gold held below $1,400 an ounce on Wednesday after falling in the previous session on fears of a slowdown in demand in the world's biggest bullion consumer, India, after its central bank imposed new rules to curb surging imports. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.06 percent to $1,398.14 an ounce by 0006 GMT, after falling nearly 1 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. gold rose slightly to $1,398.5. * India's central bank took tougher measures to curb gold imports on Tuesday after buying soared in May, extending a ban on deposit-based purchases to cover all imports apart from those used to make jewellery for export. * The new rule could slash June imports, industry experts said, even as the government continued to weigh options in case the central bank's measure failed to stem the import flow. * The move came after Monday's data showed gold imports in India, which is working hard to reduce its current account deficit, jumped to around 162 tonnes in May from 142.5 tonnes in April despite a rebound in prices. * U.S. job growth probably picked up only slightly in May, according to a Reuters survey of economists, suggesting the economy is still in a rut and not ready for the Federal Reserve to dial back its monetary support. * A decline in holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, resumed, falling 0.27 percent to 1010.45 tonnes on Tuesday. Holdings increased last Wednesday and had remained unchanged since. * Physical gold buying among private investors slowed in May following weeks of strong bargain hunting, a survey by online precious metals market BullionVault showed on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual recovery from an early-week selloff. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Q1 GDP 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI 0748 France Markit Services PMI 0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0900 Euro zone Revised Q1 GDP 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1400 U.S. Factory orders 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Precious metals prices 0006 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1398.14 -0.90 -0.06 -16.51 Spot Silver 22.52 0.07 +0.31 -25.63 Spot Platinum 1486.99 -1.01 -0.07 -3.13 Spot Palladium 749.22 0.75 +0.10 8.27 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1398.50 1.30 +0.09 -16.55 667 COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.22 0.00 +0.25 -99.26 186 Euro/Dollar 1.3066 Dollar/Yen 100.26 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)