PRECIOUS-Gold slips as India raises import duty

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Gold edged to below $1,400 an ounce on Thursday as India, the world's biggest bullion consumer, raised import duty on the metal by a third to reduce its current account deficit. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 0.25 percent to $1,399.36 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after gaining slightly on Wednesday as investors looked for safer assets after a private U.S. jobs reading fell short of expectations. * U.S. gold rose slightly to $1,399.10. * U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs in May, falling short of economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday, curbing fears the Federal Reserve would soon cut its monetary stimulus. * India increased import duty on gold by a third to 8 percent as the government seeks to halt a surge in demand after gold imports hit 162 tonnes in May - twice the monthly average of 2011 when they reached a record. * The increase in import duty comes a day after the Indian central bank acted to force domestic jewellers to buy only on a cash basis. * China's gold imports unexpectedly tumbled in April from record levels on supply constraints as demand surged after global prices hit two-year lows, although a recovery is likely in May. * The appetite for U.S. American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins is still at unprecedentedly high levels almost two months after a historic sell-off in gold unleashed years of pent-up demand from retail investors, the head of the U.S. Mint said on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell on Thursday after a 1-percent fall overnight. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany Industrial orders 1100 Bank of England policy decision 1145 European Central Bank policy decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Precious metals prices 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1399.36 -3.44 -0.25 -16.43 Spot Silver 22.44 -0.08 -0.36 -25.89 Spot Platinum 1505.49 -4.51 -0.30 -1.92 Spot Palladium 754.47 -1.03 -0.14 9.03 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1399.10 0.60 +0.04 -16.51 1360 COMEX SILVER JUL3 -- -- -- -- Euro/Dollar 1.3086 Dollar/Yen 99.01 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)