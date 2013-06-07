FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 3rd weekly gain; US jobs data eyed
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 7, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 3rd weekly gain; US jobs data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday for
a third consecutive day, as investors awaited clues from the
U.S. nonfarm payroll data later in the day on whether the
Federal Reserve would wind down its bullion-supporting monetary
stimulus.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,414.89 an
ounce by 0029 GMT, after climbing about 1 percent on Thursday as
the dollar fell sharply against the yen and the euro on fears of
disappointing U.S. jobs data. Gold is heading for a weekly gain
of more than 2 percent.
    * U.S. gold fell slightly to $1,415.
    * A weak reading on the U.S. nonfarm payroll data would
prompt the Federal Reserve to continue with the $85 billion
monthly bond purchases to support the economy. Such a move would
help gold, typically seen as a hedge against inflation. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week, pointing to moderate job growth. Still,
the improvement in labour market conditions lacks enough vigour
to compel the Fed to scale back its expansive monetary stimulus.
 
    * The Indian government may take more steps if needed to
curb gold inflows into the country, a senior finance ministry
official said on Thursday. 
    * The comments follow stricter rules announced this week,
including a hike in the import duty on gold. India is trying to
curb gold imports to reduce its import bill and current account
deficit. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.27 percent to
1,007.74 tonnes on Thursday from 1,010.45 tonnes on Wednesday.
 
    * Newcrest Mining Ltd, the world's No. 3 gold
miner, plans to write down its asset values by up to $6 billion
following the worst slide in gold prices in 30 years and plans
to stop producing from high cost operations as it scrambles to
protect margins. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar rose slightly early on Friday after
suffering its biggest one-day decline in three years against the
yen. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent and entered
bear market territory on Friday, having plunged 20 percent from
a 5-1/2 year high hit last month. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0600 Germany Trade data 
    0645 France Trade data 
    1000 Germany Industrial output 
    1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate 

 Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
 Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
 Spot Gold        1414.89    1.74   +0.12    -15.51
 Spot Silver        22.67    0.08   +0.35    -25.13
 Spot Platinum    1528.24    1.74   +0.11     -0.44
 Spot Palladium    756.97   -1.75   -0.23      9.39
 COMEX GOLD AUG3  1415.00   -0.80   -0.06    -15.56         2390
 COMEX SILVER JUL3  22.62   -0.09   -0.41    -25.38          504
 Euro/Dollar       1.3237
 Dollar/Yen         97.43
 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.