FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady, US jobs data stirs fears of stimulus slowdown
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 10, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold steady, US jobs data stirs fears of stimulus slowdown

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Monday
after dropping 2 percent in the previous session as U.S. jobs
data suggested the Federal Reserve could soon begin to scale
back its monetary stimulus. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had inched up 0.03 percent to $1,384.34
an ounce by 0002 GMT after its biggest one-day drop in over
three weeks on Friday, as funds dumped bullion on fears the Fed
could start reining in its bond-buying programme.
    * U.S. gold rose $1 to $1,384.
    * The United States added 175,000 jobs last month after
adding just 149,000 in April, reducing hopes of prolonged
stimulus and weighing on gold's appeal as a hedge against
inflation. 
    * The jobs report showed that government spending cuts have
so far not been as damaging as some feared, Philadelphia Fed
President Charles Plosser said, adding it only entrenched his
opinion that the central bank should reduce its bond buying
"now". 
    * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
bets in both gold and silver futures and options for a second
consecutive week, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.06 percent to
1,007.14 tonnes on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar rose after the jobs report showed a
healthy economic recovery. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0500  Japan Consumer confidence index  
    0645  France Industrial output         
    0800  Italy Industrial output          
    1500  Japan BOJ rate decision          
    
  Precious metals prices 0002 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1384.34    0.45   +0.03    -17.33
  Spot Silver        21.73    0.09   +0.42    -28.24
  Spot Platinum    1496.49   -2.01   -0.13     -2.51
  Spot Palladium    753.47   -2.03   -0.27      8.88
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1384.00    1.00   +0.07    -17.41         4887
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  --        --       --       --      
  Euro/Dollar       1.3198
  Dollar/Yen         98.25
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.