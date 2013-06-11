FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower after S&P raises U.S. outlook
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
June 11, 2013 / 12:26 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower after S&P raises U.S. outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Gold slipped in early Asian
trading on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and equities strengthened
after Standard & Poor's revised its credit outlook for the
United States to stable from negative.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.07 percent to $1,385.41 an
ounce by 0007 GMT, after posting a small gain in the previous
session. 
    * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,385.20.
    * S&P on Monday removed the near-term threat of another
credit rating downgrade for the U.S. by revising its outlook to
stable from negative, citing an improved economic and fiscal
outlook. 
    * Analysts said this could further hurt gold's appeal as a
safe haven following a string of positive U.S. economic data.
    * Low U.S. inflation means the Federal Reserve can stick to
an aggressive bond-buying campaign if it decides that is
warranted, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday,
arguing he did not favour tapering bond purchases while price
pressures were falling. 
    * The pain is not likely to be over for investors in mining
shares after the steepest drop in gold prices in a generation
led to a $6 billion asset writedown at Australia's Newcrest
Mining, fuelling speculation of more to come.
 
    * Kinross Gold Corp said on Monday it is halting
development at its Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador after
failing to reach an agreement with the government over a
windfall tax on revenues. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3 percent to
1,009.85 tonnes on Monday. Holdings are still near four-year
lows. <GOL/ETF] 
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar rose against the yen and U.S. bond yields
neared 14-month highs on Monday on improved sentiment towards
the U.S. economy. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1145  U.S. ICSC chain stores     

  Precious metals prices 0007 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1385.41   -0.99   -0.07    -17.27
  Spot Silver        21.89   -0.02   -0.09    -27.71
  Spot Platinum    1508.25    5.75   +0.38     -1.74
  Spot Palladium    768.25    0.25   +0.03     11.02
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1385.20   -0.80   -0.06    -17.34         1608
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  --       --       --       --
  Euro/Dollar       1.3254
  Dollar/Yen         98.68
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

