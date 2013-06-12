FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold extends declines into 2nd day on stimulus worries
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 12, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends declines into 2nd day on stimulus worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Gold extended declines into a
second session on Wednesday as fears lingered that the Federal
Reserve could curb its stimulus programme as the U.S. economy
shows signs of recovery. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,376.29 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, after a 0.5 percent drop the day before as
equity and commodity markets were rattled by the absence of
fresh steps from the Bank of Japan to calm turbulence in the
domestic bond market.
    * Bullion had fallen to its lowest in nearly three weeks on
Tuesday before recovering some of the losses.
    * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,376.20.
    * A Standard & Poor's upgrade of the U.S. credit outlook on
Monday prompted investors to believe the economy was strong
enough for the Fed to begin scaling back its bond purchases.
Such a step would dent gold's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
    * BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would
consider fresh steps to calm markets if borrowing costs spike
again in the future, but the central bank held off on new
measures on Tuesday arguing that bond markets had stabilised.
 
    * Outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded products
totalled $5.7 billion in May, compared with $8.7 billion in
April, according to Blackrock. In the first four trading days of
June, outflows amounted to $374 million. 
    * Palladium prices have reached their highest versus gold in
more than two years this week as a rally in risk assets boosts
the appeal of industrial commodities, with further rises likely
as the economic recovery gains impetus. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar weakened against the yen, while Japan's
Nikkei share average fell around 2 percent on Wednesday. 
 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0530 India Industrial output         
    0900 EZ Industrial production        
    1800 U.S. Federal budget             
    2100 N.Zealand Cen bank interest rate 

  Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1376.29   -2.70   -0.20    -17.81
  Spot Silver        21.69    0.08   +0.37    -28.37
  Spot Platinum    1464.49  -15.01   -1.01     -4.59
  Spot Palladium    748.72   -0.78   -0.10      8.20
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1376.20   -0.80   -0.06    -17.88       1931
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  --        --       --       --          
  Euro/Dollar       1.3313
  Dollar/Yen         96.20
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.