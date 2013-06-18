FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady ahead of Fed meeting
June 18, 2013

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Tuesday as investors awaited guidance from a Federal Reserve
meeting on the outlook for the bank's stimulus programme, amid
some strong U.S. economic data. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was near steady, easing $0.40 to
$1,383.95 an ounce by 0018 GMT. Bullion fell about 0.5 percent
on Monday as U.S. stocks rallied ahead of the Fed policy meeting
over Tuesday and Wednesday.
    * U.S. gold also marked time, rising $0.40 to
$1,383.5.
    * Markets are closely watching for any clues on whether the
Fed will wind down its $85 billion monthly bond buying program,
which has supported gold prices. Recent strong U.S. data has
increased speculation the Fed could taper the program soon.
    * The majority of U.S. homebuilders view conditions in the
industry as favourable for the first time since the start of the
housing crisis seven years ago, with an industry report showing
confidence in the sector surged in June. 
    * Any scale-back of the stimulus would hurt gold, which is
typically seen as a hedge against inflation. Bullion is down 17
percent so far this year as investors have shunned its
safe-haven appeal, while global stocks have rallied.
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at 1,003.17 tonnes on
Monday -- their lowest in more than four years. 
 
    * SocGen said a paradigm shift among gold investors is
likely to push gold prices to $1,200 per ounce this year. 
    * Indian gold and silver futures traded slightly lower on
Monday, with subdued demand in the physical market during a
seasonally slow period after a series of government measures to
contain imports. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday, heading for a third
straight day of gains, which will mark its longest winning run
since a sharp selloff on May 23. 
    * The dollar index fell 0.2 percent. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0200  China FDI                      
    0430  Japan Industrial output rev          
    0900  Germany ZEW economic sentiment      
    1145  U.S. ICSC chain stores               
    1230  U.S. Build permits            
    1230  U.S. House starts                
    1230  U.S. Housing starts number         
    1230  U.S. Core CPI                 
    1230  U.S. CPI                        
    1230  U.S. Core CPI                   
    1230  U.S. CPI                    
    2350  Japan Exports                   
    
  Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1383.95   -0.40   -0.03    -17.35
  Spot Silver        21.88    0.05   +0.23    -27.74
  Spot Platinum    1433.99    3.99   +0.28     -6.58
  Spot Palladium    711.97   -0.53   -0.07      2.89
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1383.50    0.40   +0.03    -17.44         1168
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  0.22    0.00   +0.45    -99.28          354
  Euro/Dollar       1.3361
  Dollar/Yen         94.70
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
