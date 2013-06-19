FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up after two-day fall, Fed eyed
#Gold Market Report
June 19, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up after two-day fall, Fed eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday
after a two-day drop, but investors remained cautious as they
looked to the end of a Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues
on the outlook for U.S. economic stimulus.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.06 percent at $1,368.59 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, hovering around a nearly one-month low of $1,364.54
touched on Tuesday. U.S. gold rose about $2.
    * The metal fell more than 1 percent in the previous session
as U.S. equities rallied and as bullion buyers took to the
sidelines before the conclusion of a two-day Fed meeting that
began on Tuesday. 
    * A policy statement from the central bank will be released
on Wednesday and investors are awaiting guidance on whether the 
Fed plans to scale back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
 
    * A winding down, which the markets fear will begin soon due
to strong U.S. economic data, would hurt gold - typically seen
as a hedge against inflation.
    * U.S. inflation showed signs of stabilizing in May,
suggesting that a worrisome downward trend in core inflation,
which began a year ago, might be coming to an end as consumer
demand strengthens. 
    * Indian gold futures edged up on Tuesday to their highest
in nearly a week, helped by a weaker rupee, but demand remained
dull following a hike in import duty. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2 percent to 1,001.67
tonnes on Tuesday - their lowest in more than four years.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar added to gains on Wednesday, while the
Nikkei share average rose more than 2 percent.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1800 FOMC announces decision on interest rates 
    1830 Fed chairman Bernanke holds press conference 
    2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI June       
    
  Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1368.59    0.80   +0.06    -18.27
  Spot Silver        21.68    0.04   +0.18    -28.40
  Spot Platinum    1435.50   -4.50   -0.31     -6.48
  Spot Palladium    707.22   -0.78   -0.11      2.20
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1368.50    1.60   +0.12    -18.34         1041
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  --
  Euro/Dollar       1.3390
  Dollar/Yen         95.49
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

