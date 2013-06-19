FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips for 3rd day on rally in stocks, Fed caution
June 19, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips for 3rd day on rally in stocks, Fed caution

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold down 1.7 percent so far this week
    * Fed meeting concludes today, announcements expected from
1800 GMT
    * Nikkei strong, dollar gains 

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a third
straight session on Wednesday, hovering near the lowest level in
four weeks, as a rally in stocks and investor caution over the
Federal Reserve curbing its stimulus programme sapped support
for bullion.
    Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the bank could
scale back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases if the U.S.
economy strengthens, but a lack of clarity on the timing has
unsettled markets. A policy statement from the central bank will
be released on Wednesday after its meeting. 
    "Everyone is waiting for the FOMC meeting to end and what
Bernanke is going to say about the future of the easing," said a
trader in Hong Kong, referring to the Federal Open Market
Committee.
    "The stock markets are behaving very well and there are too
many shorts in the market. Both are hurting (gold) prices."    
    Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,365.99 an ounce
by 0635 GMT, close to a four-week low of $1,356.24 seen on May
23. U.S. gold fell about $1.
    Bullion is down nearly 2 percent so far this week and 18
percent for the year.
    The winding down of the bond purchases, which the markets
fear will begin soon due to strong U.S. economic data, would
hurt gold - typically seen as a hedge against inflation.
    "A watering-down of the market's quantitative easing
tapering expectations should see shorts cover their positions,
while any hint that tapering will occur sooner than markets
expect should see the market push lower," a note from ANZ
analysts said on Wednesday. 
    Buying in India and China, the top two gold consumers,
remained sluggish as demand eased from peak levels seen in April
and May. 
    Shanghai gold futures fell more than 1 percent. 
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2 percent to 1,001.67
tonnes on Tuesday - their lowest in more than four years.
 
    
  Precious metals prices 0635 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1365.99   -1.80   -0.13    -18.43
  Spot Silver        21.65    0.01   +0.05    -28.50
  Spot Platinum    1430.49   -9.51   -0.66     -6.81
  Spot Palladium    704.72   -3.28   -0.46      1.84
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1366.00   -0.90   -0.07    -18.49        11878
  COMEX SILVER JUL3  -
  Euro/Dollar       1.3402
  Dollar/Yen         95.04
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Ed Davies)

