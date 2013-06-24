PRECIOUS-Gold down 1 pct on China fears, Wall St margin calls

* Investment demand seen falling further, physicals slow * Gold hovers only $10 above three-year lows * Liquidity squeeze in China weighs heavily on gold, equities * Coming up: U.S. durable goods Tuesday (Updates prices, adds market details) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Gold fell around 1 percent on Monday, extending last week's 7 percent slide as fears of a cash crunch in China spooked investors, and a slide in U.S. equities prompted some to liquidate bullion to cover margin calls. Other precious metals including silver and platinum group metals also tumbled on global economic fears. Gold hovered about $15 above a three-year low reached last week. The S&P 500 index, a U.S. equities benchmark, dropped about 1 percent on worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to end economic stimulus, and about a cash squeeze in China that could hurt the world's second-largest economy. On Friday, bullion holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell a further 0.5 percent to the lowest in more than four years. Analysts said physical buying of gold has not been enough to offset fund selling of gold exchange-traded products (ETP). "Physical demand had previously absorbed the excess supply from disinvestment but ETP outflows could gain momentum from here. Much of the physical buying seen in April is unlikely to materialise again," said Suki Cooper, precious metals strategist at Barclays Capital. Spot gold was down 1.1 percent to $1,282.74 an ounce by 4:01 p.m. EDT (2001 GMT). Bullion posted its worst weekly performance last week since September 2011 and pushed the price as low as $1,268.89. It is down 24 percent so far this year. U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled down $14.90 to $1,277.10 an ounce, with trading volume about 25 percent below its 30-day daily average, preliminary Reuters data showed. FED TALK, CHINA'S CASH SQUEEZE Last Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke gave his most explicit signal yet that the U.S. central bank was considering scaling back its $85 billion per month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed debt purchases. The S&P 500 fell on Monday as Chinese equity markets plummeted after the People's Bank of China said banks needed to do a better job of managing cash as the PBOC attempts to move China away from credit-driven investment. Interest rates for short-term funds in China rose to extraordinary levels last week after big commercial banks held back on lending in the interbank market. The Fed's remarks helped push up the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to its highest in almost two years. The rise in yields from U.S. government bonds and other fixed-income products is weighing heavily on gold which pays no interest and tends to be ultra-sensitive to changes in interest-rate expectations. Also weighing on precious metals were news that Goldman Sachs cut its year-end 2013 gold price forecast to $1,300 an ounce from $1,435, while UBS lowered its 2013 outlook for silver to $24 an ounce from $29 previously. Among other precious metals, silver fell 2.3 percent to $19.61 an ounce, having reached a near-three year low of $19.35 last week. Platinum fell 3.1 percent to $1,332.49 an ounce and palladium was down 2 percent to $659.72 an ounce. Commodities research and management firm CPM Group said in a report on Monday platinum prices are expected to rise in 2013 on better fabrication demand and improving investment sentiment toward the metal. 4:01 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1277.10 -14.90 -1.2 1275.10 1300.70 152,008 US Silver JUL 19.493 -0.466 -2.3 19.380 20.175 57,682 US Plat JUL 1329.10 -40.40 -2.9 1325.00 1379.00 18,520 US Pall SEP 657.65 -17.10 -2.5 650.00 678.15 5,234 Gold 1282.74 -14.01 -1.1 1276.73 1301.01 Silver 19.610 -0.470 -2.3 19.480 20.220 Platinum 1332.49 -43.01 -3.1 1327.00 1377.25 Palladium 659.72 -13.28 -2.0 652.50 674.75 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 162,079 213,583 181,829 25.41 0.06 US Silver 83,486 59,588 57,295 35.15 -5.32 US Platinum 28,465 14,344 11,806 21.73 -0.17 US Palladium 5,282 6,467 5,563 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird, David Gregorio and Chris Reese)